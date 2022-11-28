Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2022: ASAN, ZS, MRVL, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was more than 1% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down more than 2%. Asana (ASAN) was shedding over 14% in value, a day after it posted a fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted net...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2022: CS, RJF, MMC, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 1.3% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% higher. Credit Suisse (CS) Chairman Axel...
NASDAQ
Why Is Trane Technologies (TT) Up 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Trane Technologies (TT). Shares have added about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Trane Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Bitcoin if It Drops Below $15,000?
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bears are out in force. With the digital currency trading around $16,900, fears of more FTX contagion, recession, inflation, and China geopolitical risk could push it down past $15,000. Understandably, even the most die-hard buy-the-dip Bitcoin investors are getting concerned right now. Right now, $16,900 represents...
NASDAQ
SAP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $111.80, changing hands for $112.01/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Why CrowdStrike Stock Sank This Week
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock fell 11.5% across this week's trading. The cybersecurity specialist's share price lost ground in conjunction with the company's third-quarter earnings release, despite results in the period being quite strong. CrowdStrike posted non-generally-accepted-accounting-principles (non-GAAP) (adjusted) earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $581 million in Q3,...
NASDAQ
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in...
NASDAQ
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?
Shares of big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) were under quite a bit of pressure following the release of some bleak results. Following Target's quarterly crumble, Wall Street analysts have been lowering their price targets. BMO Capital downgraded the firm to "Hold" from "Buy" while reducing its price target to $165. That's pretty much where the stock sits today. Indeed, many analysts don't seem to see much value after Target's latest flop.
NASDAQ
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Belden and Futu Holdings Limited
Chicago, IL – December 2, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Belden Inc. BDC and Futu Holdings Limited FUTU. Markets Look to Pare Yearly Losses in December: Stocks to Watch. Markets surged on Wednesday following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a market-moving speech delivered...
NASDAQ
Why Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Down 10% Today?
Why would Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock fall fast despite an earnings beat? That’s the billion-dollar question today, and the answer has to do with Asana’s current-quarter and full-year fiscal outlook. Apparently, the company is bracing for steep losses, and Asana’s investors aren’t too pleased with this downbeat forecast.
NASDAQ
Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rockwell Automation (ROK). Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rockwell Automation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
NASDAQ
Analysts Predict 28% Upside For The Holdings of LEGR
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (Symbol: LEGR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $46.06 per unit.
NASDAQ
Owens Corning Hikes Dividend By 50%; To Repurchase Up To 10 Mln Additional Shares
(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) announced that its board has approved a quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization. The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, an about 50% increase compared with the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
2022 has been a big year for value stocks, many of which are beating the market. Growth investing took a backseat to safer approaches after years of wealth creation while the economy became volatile. But 2023 is on the horizon, and the market could change very quickly. As many sky-high...
NASDAQ
Is ADT (ADT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Comments / 0