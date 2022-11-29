Read full article on original website
tiredofID10ts
2d ago
Gee, a CONVICTED FELON with a backpack of drugs, a firearm, and God knows what else!!! And he was back on the streets. I wonder how long until he’s back on the streets doing the same??? Our justice system is a joke!!! He never should have been a free man anyway!!! I hope this time, the FELONY CONVICT goes away for @ least 50 years!!!!
7
Teresa Proctor
2d ago
I do not do drugs , or sell drugs , but....... yep here is a but...... with rents , food , the light bills going up again this month !!! Duke went up 2× this year !!!! People gotta do something , because the pay sucks in Florida !
3
WCJB
Ocala man arrested in Key West after jumping in water attempting to flee
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars in Monroe County after fleeing from police on an electric scooter. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Vigil, 38, on Wednesday. Deputies say Vigil crossed US-1 on Stock Island in Key West, at about 3 a.m. with no...
Meanwhile In Florida…Man Tries To Escape Cops On A Stand-Up Scooter Then Jumps In The Water
A 38-year-old Florida man on a stand-up electric scooter was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from Deputies and then jumping in the water. According to deputies, Jose Junior Vigil, 38, of Ocala, was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for two men suspected of burglarizing vehicles in Dunnellon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of burglarizing several vehicles in Dunnellon. On Monday, November 21, at approximately 3 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to SW Bluegill Road in Dunnellon due to reports of a vehicle burglary in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
WESH
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to deadly Volusia County attempted carjacking
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth man has been charged in connection to a deadly attempted carjacking in DeLand. Terrell Maddox, 20, was booked into jail Tuesday night and charged with murder after he was arrested by Volusia County sheriff's deputies. Three other men, Nassan Bacon, Isaiah Thomas and...
WCJB
Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
ocala-news.com
71-year-old Ocklawaha woman jailed after striking man with wooden table
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman after she admitted to striking a man multiple times with a wooden table during an argument over money. On Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an MCSO corporal and a deputy trainee responded to a local residence in reference to...
click orlando
Man killed in Dunnellon, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in Dunnellon Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were called to a scene along Walnut Street in the morning at the request of Dunnellon police. Investigators did not say how the man died, only that it is...
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend who fled attack arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails in an alleged attack on her estranged man friend. Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 28, left behind the fake nails after striking the man and putting him in a headlock after showing up unexpectedly at about 10 p.m. Sunday at his home on East Spring Lake Boulevard in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-boyfriend, who had suffered bloody scratch marks on his face, signed an intent to prosecute. He pointed out the fake fingernails left behind in the wake of Salisbury’s attack. The attack was witnessed by the man’s roommate, who called 911.
WCJB
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning. Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382. After searching his vehicle, deputies...
WCJB
Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD. Claudio also had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The incident occurred Thanksgiving evening. An Orange Park man is in Clay County Jail after attacking a female victim with a pocket knife on Thanksgiving.Photo byGetty Images.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for fifth DUI after running red light
After a deputy saw him run a red light at the intersection of East Apex Lane and North Florida Avenue in Hernando, a 51-year-old man was arrested for his fifth DUI and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26. The deputy reported that while talking with...
mycbs4.com
Detectives investigating Dunnellon man's death as homicide
Dunnellon — The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating person's death as a homicide. MCSO said very little about the investigation, but said Dunnellon Police responded to Walnut Street Monday morning. Detectives found a dead man, and they believe the person was killed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man faces battery and burglary charges
A Dunnellon man faces criminal mischief, domestic battery, and burglary with battery charges after a domestic dispute turned violent. According to a heavily redacted arrest report from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Nov. 24 were called to a Citrus County home because of a burglary just moments before.
villages-news.com
Woman allegedly walks out of Home Depot with power tool tucked in her purse
A woman was arrested after allegedly walking out of Home Depot with a power tool tucked in her purse. Patricia Salley Schwerdt, 37, who is homeless, entered the Home Depot store at about 1 p.m. Saturday and selected a DeWalt multi-tool kit valued at $149, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She placed the kit in her shopping cart and headed for the paint department where she covered the tool kit with a tarp. She removed the tool, battery and battery charger, placing them in her purse. She discarded the packaging and the tool bag.
WESH
Volusia deputies arrest teen accused of pulling out gun at high school football game
Volusia County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old accused of pulling a gun at a DeLand High School football game in September. The multiple offenses Jayvion Barthel is accused of include possession of a weapon on school property and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. DeLand police say Barthel was in a fight at Spec Martin stadium near the end of a football game Sept. 2, and pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his sweatshirt as police were trying to break the fight up. The weapon they say was seen in his hand on stadium surveillance, but they say Barthel took off before he could be confronted.
WCJB
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
Comments / 4