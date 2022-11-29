Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 missing and endangered kids from Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants the public to keep an eye out for two missing and endangered children. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen on Monday at 18711 SE 93rd Place. The sheriff's office says they may have been picked up...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
click orlando
Lake County man arrested after punching dog, swinging vacuum at family
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Minneola man was arrested after witnesses said he punched a dog before threatening others living at his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call on Nov. 19 about Gregory Berg, 45, who had come home drunk,...
WCJB
MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.
Putnam County deputies arrest Interlachen man in Tuesday drug bust
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a West Putnam drug dealer in a drug bust Tuesday. According to PCSO’s Facebook, Raymond Claudio was arrested in the bust, Drug and Vice Unit detectives, patrol deputies and the K9 Unit confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, meth, LSD, prescription narcotics and a firearm from him during the arrest.
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
ocala-news.com
71-year-old Ocklawaha woman jailed after striking man with wooden table
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman after she admitted to striking a man multiple times with a wooden table during an argument over money. On Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an MCSO corporal and a deputy trainee responded to a local residence in reference to...
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after alleged attack on gal pal in Leesburg
A woman was arrested Monday night on a warrant alleging she had attacked her girlfriend in Leesburg. Police officers had been dispatched earlier this month to the Southwinds Cove apartment complex. The officers made contact with a woman who told the officers that she had been dating 34-year-old Jasmine S. Hall. The couple had been arguing via text messages all morning on Nov. 22. The victim received a text from Hall which stated “give me five minutes, don’t call the police.” At about 12:30 p.m., a few minutes after the last text, the woman heard a knock at her door. She had been expecting a relative to drop by so she opened the door without looking to see who knocked.
Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The incident occurred Thanksgiving evening. An Orange Park man is in Clay County Jail after attacking a female victim with a pocket knife on Thanksgiving.Photo byGetty Images.
mycbs4.com
Trenton man pleads guilty to molesting four-year-old child
A Trenton will serve 20-years in prison for molesting a child, the Levy County Sheriff's Office announced. Detectives arrested James Sapp over the summer. when he was accused of molesting a four-year-old and recording it. Sapp accepted a plea to spend 20-years in prison and register as a sex offender...
mycbs4.com
Detectives investigating Dunnellon man's death as homicide
Dunnellon — The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating person's death as a homicide. MCSO said very little about the investigation, but said Dunnellon Police responded to Walnut Street Monday morning. Detectives found a dead man, and they believe the person was killed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for fifth DUI after running red light
After a deputy saw him run a red light at the intersection of East Apex Lane and North Florida Avenue in Hernando, a 51-year-old man was arrested for his fifth DUI and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26. The deputy reported that while talking with...
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend who fled attack arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails in an alleged attack on her estranged man friend. Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 28, left behind the fake nails after striking the man and putting him in a headlock after showing up unexpectedly at about 10 p.m. Sunday at his home on East Spring Lake Boulevard in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-boyfriend, who had suffered bloody scratch marks on his face, signed an intent to prosecute. He pointed out the fake fingernails left behind in the wake of Salisbury’s attack. The attack was witnessed by the man’s roommate, who called 911.
WCJB
Sisters share their experience following inmate death at Marion County Jail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The death of 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley III at the Marion County Jail is reminding some of a situation that is all too familiar. Two sisters, Pattie Stephens and Elizabeth Feltz, lost their brother when he was serving time at the Marion County Jail for driving without a license. They say that both Whitley and their brother’s death was part of a pattern of neglect going on inside the jail.
click orlando
Man killed in Dunnellon, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in Dunnellon Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were called to a scene along Walnut Street in the morning at the request of Dunnellon police. Investigators did not say how the man died, only that it is...
YAHOO!
Ex-Florida prison officer gets 25-year term for child molestation; other charges pending
In the summer, a jury ruled that Keith Mitchell Turner, a former state corrections lieutenant, was guilty of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12. At his sentencing hearing, held Monday afternoon at the Ocala courthouse, a quiet Turner, wearing a yellow Marion County...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Bomb Threat Called in to Palm Coast School, All-Clear Given Shortly After
PALM COAST, Fla. - Matanzas High School in Palm Coast was subject to a phoned-in bomb threat Tuesday afternoon. School administration received the call, and it was determined shortly thereafter that there was no credible danger to the school. School resource officers were the first notified, followed by the Flagler...
Comments / 0