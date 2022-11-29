ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Suspect in teen's killing on Singer Island could lose bond

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Prosecutors want the man accused of killing a young woman at a hotel on Singer Island back behind bars. Michael Troy Hutto, the founder of the Salt Life brand, is on bond as he awaits trial for the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, of Lake City, in October 2020. Hutto is charged with manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.
LAKE CITY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalen Kitna arrest: Gainesville Police Department issues release regarding Florida QB

Jalen Kitna arrest details are beginning to emerge, and that includes a news release from the Gainesville Police Department. Some of the details include that police have said the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform. Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Thanksgiving evening for domestic battery by strangulation and resisting law enforcement, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. According to the arrest report, deputies arrived on scene Thursday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with Robert Hall, 52, of Middleburg and a female victim.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WSAV News 3

GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail

BACON COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old inmate. According to the GBI, Rethia Pennington, 35, of Callahan, Fl was found deceased in her cell on November 29. Police have not released any […]
BACON COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Lake City Police officers find three missing teens

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials say three missing teens have been found safe. Cameron Ansel, 14, Thomas Gage Schultz, 15, and Michael Ezell, 15, disappeared around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Michigan Street. The police department reported on Wednesday morning that the...
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy