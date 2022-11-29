Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
WCJB
Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event will be in Gainesville on Thursday. The event will be held at the Rosa Park Transfer Station and that is located at 700 SE 3rd St. It will start at 11am.
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
WCJB
Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
cw34.com
Suspect in teen's killing on Singer Island could lose bond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Prosecutors want the man accused of killing a young woman at a hotel on Singer Island back behind bars. Michael Troy Hutto, the founder of the Salt Life brand, is on bond as he awaits trial for the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, of Lake City, in October 2020. Hutto is charged with manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for forcibly kissing employee at One 51 Place Apartments
ALACHUA, Fla. – Nicholas Lee Dandron, 38, was arrested early this morning and charged with battery after allegedly grabbing an employee at One 51 Place Apartments and forcibly kissing her. The victim told an Alachua Police Department officer that she was passing out documents to each apartment at about...
WCJB
Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a positive update given by Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler at their quarterly breakfast with the chief event. He told residents about new cameras for their vehicles to a new virtual training system. “We can bring in an officer and run them...
35-year-old female inmate dies at Bacon County Jail
The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI conduct a death investigation of a female inmate in the Bacon County Jail. According to the GBI, 35-year-old Rethia Pennington, of Callahan, Florida, was found dead in her cell on the morning of Nov. 29. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalen Kitna arrest: Gainesville Police Department issues release regarding Florida QB
Jalen Kitna arrest details are beginning to emerge, and that includes a news release from the Gainesville Police Department. Some of the details include that police have said the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform. Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform.
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Thanksgiving evening for domestic battery by strangulation and resisting law enforcement, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. According to the arrest report, deputies arrived on scene Thursday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with Robert Hall, 52, of Middleburg and a female victim.
NCSO announces the creation of new cold case unit, marks 35 years since woman’s remains found
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 that they have created a new cold case unit. In response to several missing persons cases in Nassau County, Sheriff Bill Leeper felt that more resources needed to be provided. Sheriff Leeper believes that families of the victims deserve closure.
WCJB
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning. Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382. After searching his vehicle, deputies...
GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail
BACON COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old inmate. According to the GBI, Rethia Pennington, 35, of Callahan, Fl was found deceased in her cell on November 29. Police have not released any […]
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
WCJB
Cyclist hit and killed on Main Street in Gainesville, driver unknown
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday in Gainesville along Main Street. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the crash on South Main Street at about 9:30 a.m. They say a citizen noticed the debris from the crash on the west side of...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
WCJB
Lake City Police officers find three missing teens
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials say three missing teens have been found safe. Cameron Ansel, 14, Thomas Gage Schultz, 15, and Michael Ezell, 15, disappeared around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Michigan Street. The police department reported on Wednesday morning that the...
