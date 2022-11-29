ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

71-year-old Ocklawaha woman jailed after striking man with wooden table

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman after she admitted to striking a man multiple times with a wooden table during an argument over money. On Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an MCSO corporal and a deputy trainee responded to a local residence in reference to...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-girlfriend who fled attack arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails in an alleged attack on her estranged man friend. Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 28, left behind the fake nails after striking the man and putting him in a headlock after showing up unexpectedly at about 10 p.m. Sunday at his home on East Spring Lake Boulevard in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-boyfriend, who had suffered bloody scratch marks on his face, signed an intent to prosecute. He pointed out the fake fingernails left behind in the wake of Salisbury’s attack. The attack was witnessed by the man’s roommate, who called 911.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman says she’s ‘sorry’ after trying to outrun cops

A Wildwood woman said she was “sorry” after trying to outrun law enforcement during a chase in Ocala. Donna Marie Smith, 32, was at the wheel of a black Toyota Corolla at about 1:45 a.m. Monday in Ocala when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Smith hit the gas.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You can learn about the the benefits of the human and miniature horse bond. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, hear what this Spirit Walk is all about.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers

Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Newberry man arrested for molestation

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested after touching a 15-year-old inappropriately. ACSO says the victim and Bryant were together and Bryant became intoxicated and wanted to drive somewhere. During the car ride, Bryant began to touch her inappropriately and the victim said she believed that he was going to sexually assault her.
NEWBERRY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalen Kitna arrest: Gainesville Police Department issues release regarding Florida QB

Jalen Kitna arrest details are beginning to emerge, and that includes a news release from the Gainesville Police Department. Some of the details include that police have said the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform. Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform.
GAINESVILLE, FL

