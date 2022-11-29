Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Ocala man arrested in Key West after jumping in water attempting to flee
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars in Monroe County after fleeing from police on an electric scooter. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Vigil, 38, on Wednesday. Deputies say Vigil crossed US-1 on Stock Island in Key West, at about 3 a.m. with no...
villages-news.com
Oren Miller’s attorney files motion for new trial after perjury conviction
Oren Miller’s attorney has filed a motion for a new trial after the former Sumter County commissioner’s perjury conviction. The motion was filed this week in Marion County Court by Miller’s attorney, Dock Blanchard. The motion remains sealed from public view, at least for the moment. Miller,...
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
WCJB
Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
ocala-news.com
71-year-old Ocklawaha woman jailed after striking man with wooden table
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman after she admitted to striking a man multiple times with a wooden table during an argument over money. On Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an MCSO corporal and a deputy trainee responded to a local residence in reference to...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Monday morning. Deputies were called out to the scene of a homicide on Walnut Street in Dunnellon, Florida at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department. Detectives found the body of a man.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for forcibly kissing employee at One 51 Place Apartments
ALACHUA, Fla. – Nicholas Lee Dandron, 38, was arrested early this morning and charged with battery after allegedly grabbing an employee at One 51 Place Apartments and forcibly kissing her. The victim told an Alachua Police Department officer that she was passing out documents to each apartment at about...
YAHOO!
Ex-Florida prison officer gets 25-year term for child molestation; other charges pending
In the summer, a jury ruled that Keith Mitchell Turner, a former state corrections lieutenant, was guilty of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12. At his sentencing hearing, held Monday afternoon at the Ocala courthouse, a quiet Turner, wearing a yellow Marion County...
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend who fled attack arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails in an alleged attack on her estranged man friend. Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 28, left behind the fake nails after striking the man and putting him in a headlock after showing up unexpectedly at about 10 p.m. Sunday at his home on East Spring Lake Boulevard in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-boyfriend, who had suffered bloody scratch marks on his face, signed an intent to prosecute. He pointed out the fake fingernails left behind in the wake of Salisbury’s attack. The attack was witnessed by the man’s roommate, who called 911.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman says she’s ‘sorry’ after trying to outrun cops
A Wildwood woman said she was “sorry” after trying to outrun law enforcement during a chase in Ocala. Donna Marie Smith, 32, was at the wheel of a black Toyota Corolla at about 1:45 a.m. Monday in Ocala when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Smith hit the gas.
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You can learn about the the benefits of the human and miniature horse bond. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, hear what this Spirit Walk is all about.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
WCJB
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning. Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382. After searching his vehicle, deputies...
WCJB
Man in Ocala was arrested after he was found with a backpack filled with drugs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man with a backpack filled with drugs on Thanksgiving. Ocala Police officers say that Clarence Evans, 31, was in a vehicle parked near NW 1st Ave. They approached him after they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After...
mycbs4.com
Newberry man arrested for molestation
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested after touching a 15-year-old inappropriately. ACSO says the victim and Bryant were together and Bryant became intoxicated and wanted to drive somewhere. During the car ride, Bryant began to touch her inappropriately and the victim said she believed that he was going to sexually assault her.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalen Kitna arrest: Gainesville Police Department issues release regarding Florida QB
Jalen Kitna arrest details are beginning to emerge, and that includes a news release from the Gainesville Police Department. Some of the details include that police have said the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform. Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform.
WCJB
Marion County sheriffs deputies are searching for two children that considered missing and endangered
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two children who are considered missing and endangered. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen at 18711 SE 93rd Place. The Department of Children and Families believes that they could have been picked up by...
Comments / 3