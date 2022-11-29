Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files lawsuit against Gainesville over single-family zoning
After successfully being passed by the Gainesville City Commission, the removal of single-family zoning has brought constant dissent. Now, the city is facing two simultaneous lawsuits for the ordinance. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed a suit against the city Nov. 28, looking to repeal the ordinance that would...
WCJB
Florida Springs Council challenges permit allowing piping of water from Ginnie Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeals court allowed a hearing to move forward over a controversial permit for a bottling plant in Gilchrist County. The Florida Springs Council is challenging the permit that allows Seven Springs Water Company to pipe water from Ginnie Springs. The appeals court that met...
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
WCJB
Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry was tied to a company that apparently owes back taxes to the IRS. In a memo dated November 15th, CPS’s with a private firm hired by the city reported that Curry may be partly responsible for a tax lien placed against CWC and Associates of Miami.
WCJB
Alachua County School District recruiters hire 14 people amid staffing shortages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of dealing with staffing shortages, recruiters for the Alachua County School District are holding two hiring events this week. The one that took place today was to hire people in food and nutrition services. Tonya Nunn, organizer of the recruitment events, said their goal...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners will meet to make a decision on a large mixed-use development proposal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to make a decision on a large mixed-use development proposal by Weyerhauser. The development would be on Weyerhauser property around US 441 and State Road 121. The meeting will start at 1 p.m at the City Hall Auditorium. The city...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry board approves new restaurant
The Newberry Board of Adjustment unanimously approved the development plan for a commercial building, adding a drive-through restaurant and three commercial spaces across from Oak View Middle School. But Newberry residents will have to wait a little while longer to learn what restaurant will occupy the space. The commission considered...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘excess of construction’ in Ocala/Marion County
In the past two years, there has been an excess of house building in Section 6 of Marion Oaks. Forests are disappearing and we barely see birds and butterflies due to the destruction of nature. The Boulevard is a disaster, full of trash and dead grass in many areas due...
WCJB
Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event will be in Gainesville on Thursday. The event will be held at the Rosa Park Transfer Station and that is located at 700 SE 3rd St. It will start at 11am.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV addresses commission conduct, approves items
The Gainesville City Commission moved forward on an affordable housing project and parking ordinance at a special meeting on Tuesday that considered five items delayed from the city’s Nov. 17 meeting. The city had delayed nine items from the previous meeting that ended abruptly after sparing between commissioners, but...
ocala-news.com
Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala
Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
WCJB
UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
WCJB
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce gave out their annual business awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber got down to business the night of November 30th, naming the big winners of the annual business awards. This year’s theme was based on the movie, Top Gun. TV20 also made an appearance at the event represented by news director Jon...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
WCJB
Ocala Water Resources Department will have a cooking oil recycling day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Water Resources Department will host a cooking oil recycling day on Tuesday. The event will be held at two locations. The first one will be at the Water Reclamation Facility number two, and that is located at 4200 SE 24th St. They...
WCJB
Marion County Public Library will hold the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public Library headquarters on Wednesday. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veterans, active service members, and military families get priority access to the hiring event starting at 11.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Local officials prepare for state leaders’ visit
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County officials are holding an event to roll out the red carpet for visiting state officials and Saint Nicolas is visiting the area, all in this week’s Columbia County. Elected Officials Appreciation Reception. The Government Affairs Council of Lake City...
WCJB
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
Comments / 0