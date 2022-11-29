ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files lawsuit against Gainesville over single-family zoning

After successfully being passed by the Gainesville City Commission, the removal of single-family zoning has brought constant dissent. Now, the city is facing two simultaneous lawsuits for the ordinance. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed a suit against the city Nov. 28, looking to repeal the ordinance that would...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry board approves new restaurant

The Newberry Board of Adjustment unanimously approved the development plan for a commercial building, adding a drive-through restaurant and three commercial spaces across from Oak View Middle School. But Newberry residents will have to wait a little while longer to learn what restaurant will occupy the space. The commission considered...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV addresses commission conduct, approves items

The Gainesville City Commission moved forward on an affordable housing project and parking ordinance at a special meeting on Tuesday that considered five items delayed from the city’s Nov. 17 meeting. The city had delayed nine items from the previous meeting that ended abruptly after sparing between commissioners, but...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala

Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
GAINESVILLE, FL

