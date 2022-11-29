Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Meghan Markle started her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. One thing experts are noticing is the sudden change in Meghan's voice.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”
Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
Samantha Markle Addresses The Suggestion Meghan Markle Didn’t Have a Family: ‘Some People Have Cinderella Complexes’
Samantha Markle spoke to Patricia Demetriou, also known as PDina, about her life and her relationship with Meghan Markle. Here's what she had to say.
netflixjunkie.com
Who Is Chelsy Davy, the Woman Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry to Be Away From?
Various reports have suggested a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It is believed that the former actress is extremely upset with the royal prince for trying to be in touch with Chelsy Davy. The Duke of Sussex is coming up with his memoir titled Spare on January 10. To make his book more relatable and polished, the royal decided to add the perspective of the people from his past as well.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
How Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Thanksgiving?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be royal but it seems Meghan will likely be in the kitchen on Thanksgiving just like millions of others.
Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage For Attempting To Do A British Accent On Podcast: 'Pathetic Really'
When Meghan Markle was speaking to Jameela Jamil on her "Archetypes" podcast, she seemed to attempt to use a use a British accent. "You alright babe? Hello?" the actress asked, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." Article continues below advertisement. But people were less than pleased with her antics. One person...
Who Copied Who? Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Cape Dresses Debated by Fans
Fans of the royals have entered into an online debate over cape dresses and whether the sisters-in-law have taken style inspiration from each other.
Prince Harry Reportedly Reached Out to His Ex-Girlfriends to Participate in His Memoir & They Apparently All Had the Same Reaction
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This might be the most awkward request we’ve ever heard when it comes to a royal family member and a celebrity memoir. Prince Harry reportedly asked his ex-girlfriends to speak on record to his ghostwriter JR Moehringer about their time together for his upcoming book, Spare. It’s an ask that probably goes too far for most people given the amount of scrutiny they would have to endure once the book is published. The request, as reported by The Sun, notes that...
Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Author Tom Bower said the royal palace had strict rules surrounding Meghan Markle's scripts on 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry and they started dating.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Got What They Wanted’ but Continue ‘Trashing the Royal Family,’ Expert Says
A royal expert takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuing with 'trashing the royal family' even though they 'got what they wanted.'
The Surprising Thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said About Elton John
It was Elton John’s last ever live performance in the United States before he’s set to officially retire—and he truly got a royal sendoff!. On Nov. 20, after playing 189 concert dates around North America for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, John sat down at the piano in the U.S. one last time at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The celebs came out in droves to catch the stadium show: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Taron Egerton and Jude Law were just a few of the stars watching the concert, which also featured performances by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.
Prince William, Kate sit courtside at Boston Celtics game: Latest updates
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
The Crown's Olivia Williams says Meghan Markle hatred is rooted in racism
Actress Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series The Crown. She recently addressed the animosity that many have against Mehgan Markle and says she believes it is rooted in racism. According to Yahoo News Williams said, "You can't overlook the race factor." Vogue also reported that we should call the attacks on Meghan exactly what they are which is racism.
Prince Harry’s Friends Are Apparently “Concerned” About Him
Research for his memoir, Spare, has taken him back to “some of the darker moments in his life.”
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Lovely Guests' On Low-Key Date Night
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a low-key date night at a restaurant in California.
Samantha Markle Weighs in on Opinion That Meghan Markle Is ‘Complaining’ About Her Life: ‘Don’t Ever Let Money Be What You Pursue’
Samantha Markle weighs in on the opinion that Meghan Markle is "complaining" about her life. Here's what she had to say on the topic.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry record special video for friend
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sung Sir Elton John’s praises in a touching video. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a special message for the 75-year-old Grammy winner, which played prior to his final North American concert on Nov. 20. RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s...
