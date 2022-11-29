ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
netflixjunkie.com

Who Is Chelsy Davy, the Woman Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry to Be Away From?

Various reports have suggested a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It is believed that the former actress is extremely upset with the royal prince for trying to be in touch with Chelsy Davy. The Duke of Sussex is coming up with his memoir titled Spare on January 10. To make his book more relatable and polished, the royal decided to add the perspective of the people from his past as well.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reportedly Reached Out to His Ex-Girlfriends to Participate in His Memoir & They Apparently All Had the Same Reaction

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This might be the most awkward request we’ve ever heard when it comes to a royal family member and a celebrity memoir. Prince Harry reportedly asked his ex-girlfriends to speak on record to his ghostwriter JR Moehringer about their time together for his upcoming book, Spare. It’s an ask that probably goes too far for most people given the amount of scrutiny they would have to endure once the book is published. The request, as reported by The Sun, notes that...
Reader's Digest

The Surprising Thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said About Elton John

It was Elton John’s last ever live performance in the United States before he’s set to officially retire—and he truly got a royal sendoff!. On Nov. 20, after playing 189 concert dates around North America for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, John sat down at the piano in the U.S. one last time at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The celebs came out in droves to catch the stadium show: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Taron Egerton and Jude Law were just a few of the stars watching the concert, which also featured performances by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Cheryl E Preston

The Crown's Olivia Williams says Meghan Markle hatred is rooted in racism

Actress Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series The Crown. She recently addressed the animosity that many have against Mehgan Markle and says she believes it is rooted in racism. According to Yahoo News Williams said, "You can't overlook the race factor." Vogue also reported that we should call the attacks on Meghan exactly what they are which is racism.
HOLAUSA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry record special video for friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sung Sir Elton John’s praises in a touching video. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a special message for the 75-year-old Grammy winner, which played prior to his﻿ final North American concert on Nov. 20. RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s...
New York City, NY
