Crestline, OH

Colonel Crawford's defense locks down Crestline in Eagles' season opener

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago

CRESTLINE — Rarely will you find a time when both coaches are happy after a game.

But Monday's county clash between Colonel Crawford and Crestline, won 50-23 by the Eagles, was one of those unique instances.

David Sheldon was pleased to see his Eagles open the season with an impressive defensive performance, holding Crestline to quarters of four, four, seven and eight points to offset a lackluster night shooting.

"Thank god for our defense," Sheldon said. "We didn't shoot it well from outside, and in the 2-3 zone you have to make some shots."

While some teams have already played one or two games, a lengthy run into the football playoffs pushed the start of Colonel Crawford's season back a week. Ten of the 11 varsity players were part of that football team, so Sheldon's preseason was quite condensed and his team is still transitioning into "basketball shape."

"It's good to get a game under our belt," Sheldon said. "We've only had 10 days of practice and it was good to get this with four new starters out there on the floor and a lot of new faces. We still came over here on the road and won by 27. I'm proud of our defensive effort. And we take pride in that every night. We've always taken pride in our defense. We just need to keep getting shots up. Two weeks ago we had a football in our hand, now it's a basketball."

And though his Bulldogs lost their fifth consecutive to the Eagles in as many years, coach Tyler Sanders wasn't disappointed in the result, not anywhere close to the level he was after Saturday's loss to Buckeye Central .

"This is about as happy as I could be after a loss," Sanders said. "We played with no energy on Saturday and I had no idea what to expect tonight, (but) our defense was great.

"Colonel Crawford is good. (Jacob) Maddy is a handful, Derek (Horsley) can shoot the ball, (Braxton) Baker can shoot the ball and the other two do all the dirty work. Our guys battled so hard for four quarters, and I told them as long as they played hard, they'd keep themselves alive for a large part of the game. I don't think the score was indicative of how I felt the game went."

Neither team started off great with the score still 0-0 until the 5:30 mark of the first quarter when Maddy grabbed an offensive board for the putback. That sparked a 10-point quarter for the Eagles big man as he had all of the team's points through one. He went on to finish with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. And while Sheldon was pleased with how Maddy stepped up early on, he wants to see that on a more consistent basis this season.

"Jacob had a great first quarter, but we need more than a first quarter," Sheldon said. "He missed some late and he has to finish. He has to be a force for us night in, night out."

Horsley getting into foul trouble early certainly slowed the offense some in the first half. But once the new-look Eagles team got into a groove and shook off some rust, the offensive potential was on display.

"Derek gets two early (fouls) as our floor general … that's just stuff we have to learn from," Sheldon said.

Braxton Baker was held scoreless in the first quarter before scoring seven points in the second, seven more in the third and five in the fourth for a game-high 19 points. Horsley added eight points and five steals, Ethan Holt four points and three rebounds, and Trevor Vogt two points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals. Off the bench, Tyler Smith nailed a 3 late and Ryan McMichael split two free throws

"We did a better job in the second half of getting into the paint," Sheldon said. "First half we were settling and running our offense outside. We talked about getting into gaps in the zone to create for others or Baker creating for himself."

Sanders was happy with how his team executed its game plan to try to limit Maddy and Baker. Even though Maddy popped off for 10 in a quarter, holding him to three for the rest of the night was a small victory for the Bulldogs. And Baker had to earn his 19 points as none of his baskets were easy.

"Maddy is just such a handful on the glass so we were trying to jam him up anytime he was in the post and make it hard for him to catch," Sanders said. "He got some easy ones, but for the most part Jake Bruce did a phenomenal job on him.

"As for Baker, we were in the zone trying to (keep him in corners). Our kids did a good job for the most part … but he is smooth, he has a nice jumper."

It's hard to find positives in a loss, but Sanders was able to do so. Holding Colonel Crawford to 10 points in the first quarter, making it 13-6 in the second, and then holding the Eagles to 20 at the half are all things the Bulldogs can build upon with league play beginning this weekend — Friday at St. Peter's and Saturday at home against defending champion Lucas.

They just need to get out of a rut around the rim.

"The amount of layups we missed and knowing Trevor missed two free throws — I don't think he has missed a free throw in practice all season — just stuff like that stinks," Sanders said. "Our kids could've hung their head and pouted like they did Saturday, but they didn't and got back at it to play really hard."

Isaiah Perry led Crestline with 12 points and five rebounds, Bruce had four points, Carter Jones four points and three rebounds, and Trevor Shade three points.

Colonel Crawford has one more nonleague tune-up against Division II Kenton before its title defense begins in Northern 10 play Saturday evening at home against Buckeye Central.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Colonel Crawford's defense locks down Crestline in Eagles' season opener

