ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
FOX Sports

While Ronaldo draws attention, Portugal just keeps on winning

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did what Cristiano Ronaldo does on Monday, delivering the goal that sent Portugal surging through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Or so it seemed for a minute or two at Lusail Stadium, as Ronaldo celebrated like a goalscorer until it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes had in fact provided the decisive blow that now looks likely to determine the outcome of Group H.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker

Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG

The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo 'close to' signing big deal with Al-Nassr, per reports

DOHA, Qatar — Portugal doesn’t play its final group game for two more days, but once again Cristiano Ronaldo was in the headlines at the World Cup on Wednesday, as a Spanish newspaper reported he is set to agree to a remarkable transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy