Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay
Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
FOX Sports
While Ronaldo draws attention, Portugal just keeps on winning
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did what Cristiano Ronaldo does on Monday, delivering the goal that sent Portugal surging through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Or so it seemed for a minute or two at Lusail Stadium, as Ronaldo celebrated like a goalscorer until it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes had in fact provided the decisive blow that now looks likely to determine the outcome of Group H.
Al Nassr offer Cristiano Ronaldo record-breaking contract
Al Nassr offer Cristiano Ronaldo a contract to become the highest-paid footballer in history, 90min understands.
Soccer-Argentina outclass Poland despite Messi penalty miss to advance
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker
Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG
The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
World Cup 2022: Wojciech Szczesny equals 20-year-old record by saving Lionel Messi penalty
The Poland keeper conceded and saved a penalty in the first half against Argentina
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo 'close to' signing big deal with Al-Nassr, per reports
DOHA, Qatar — Portugal doesn’t play its final group game for two more days, but once again Cristiano Ronaldo was in the headlines at the World Cup on Wednesday, as a Spanish newspaper reported he is set to agree to a remarkable transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.
Messi misfortune, Socceroo sacrifice and the biggest flops of all: Five takeaways from day 11 of World Cup 2022
Day 11 of the World Cup 2022 saw the conclusions of Groups C and D
Pitch imperfect from Pakistan as duff selection deepens their woes
England cut loose against an ill-balanced attack, on another benign Pindi surface
