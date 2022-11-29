Record: 5-1 Last Game: L 42-43 vs. #13 Auburn. 2021 Season: 15-16 (7-13 10th in Big 10) Top Player: G Boo Buie (13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.3 APG) The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3) face off against the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) tonight, with the two teams matched up in the ACC/Big Ten challenge. The Panthers come into this amid a three-game winning streak and hope to continue that against a Northwestern squad that has looked solid in recent outings.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO