3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Zacks.com
Vornado (VNO) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
VNO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 9.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Vornado due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BRP Inc. (. DOOO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CHUY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.17%. A...
Zacks.com
G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: “We remain...
9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now
A roller-coaster year has sent a lot of deserving names into bargain territory. Here are nine value stocks for investors to consider as we head into 2023.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th
HBRIY - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Quote.
Zacks.com
Workday (WDAY) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
WDAY - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), with the bottom line and top line beating the consensus estimate. With solid demand trends, the company is confident about its growth opportunities for fiscal 2023. It plans to focus on higher investments in key industries and innovation efforts to expand its footprint within the partner ecosystem.
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MCHP - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are...
Zacks.com
Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CRM - Free Report) reported strong financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, shares of this enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.9% in...
Zacks.com
Zillow Group (ZG) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ZG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to loss of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 153.33%. A...
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st
STNG - Free Report) : This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days. Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus. Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc....
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock gained 29.7% against the 11.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 14.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. WEX Inc. Price. WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc....
Zacks.com
Buy Caterpillar (CAT) Stock for Solid Growth
CAT - Free Report) shares have been on quite the run after beating Q3 expectations in October. Investors should consider the stock for portfolio diversification through exposure to the Construction and Mining Industry. Construction and Mining is in the top 8% of over 250 Zacks Industries and Caterpillar stock looks...
