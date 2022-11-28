Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
LUPIN ZERO Anime Shares New Trailer and Details
More details have been revealed for LUPIN ZERO, the upcoming web anime that follows everyone’s favorite gentleman thief in his early days. A new trailer has arrived with info on its theme songs and characters, and this time around it has Saori Hayami (Yor in SPY x FAMILY) as Yoko, Toa Yukinari (Casca in Berserk) as Shinobu, Yoshito Yasuhara (Kadokura in Golden Kamuy) as Lupin the First and Toshio Furukawa (Asuma Shinohara in Patlabor) as Lupin the Second.
otakuusamagazine.com
Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Drops Dub Trailer Before Opening in U.S. Theaters Tomorrow
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (known as Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome in Japanese) is hitting theaters in America and Canada tomorrow, December 2, thanks to Crunchyroll. The movie will be available to watch both dubbed and subbed, and a dubbed trailer just dropped. Here is the English cast: Lindsay Seidel...
otakuusamagazine.com
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Shares Trailer with Theme Song
The light novel series Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World (or Ningen Fushin no Bōkensha-tachi ga Sekai o Sukuu Yō Desu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 10. Ahead of this, a trailer has dropped. In it you can hear the opening theme song “Glorious World” being performed by Shunichi Toki.
Jamie Dack’s Sundance Winner ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Triumphs at Torino Film Festival
Southern Californian director Jamie Dack’s coming-of-age drama “Palm Trees and Power Lines” was crowned best film as the 40th edition of the Torino Film Festival wrapped Saturday. The award is worth €18,000 ($18,967). Dack, winner of the Sundance Film Festival directing award in the U.S. Dramatic section, also received Torino’s prize for best script, shared with her co-writer Audrey Findlay. Based on the 2018 short movie of the same name, Dack’s film stars Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker and Lily McInerny, who was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for best breakthrough performance for her role as a 17-year-old who has a life...
otakuusamagazine.com
TRIGUN STAMPEDE Locks and Loads January 7 Premiere Plans
A new English-subtitled trailer for TRIGUN STAMPEDE made its way online today thanks to TOHO animation, who took the opportunity to preview the opening and ending themes and reveal a premiere date. Anime studio Orange is handling the new take on Yasuhiro Nightow’s creation, and it officially begins on January 7.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Anime Set for January 5
More cast and the ending theme were revealed for The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World anime last month, and now we have another update featuring the premiere date and a new trailer and visual. The series officially kicks off its run on January 5, so let’s take another look at how the adaptation is shaping up below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Yoko Takahashi’s Godzilla vs. Evangelion Theme Song Previewed
P Godzilla vs. Evangelion ~G Cell Awakening~ sadly isn’t the name of an upcoming movie, but it is a pachinko game featuring the two colossal titles together in one place. Don’t let its pachinko status get you too down, though, because with it comes a new digital single from Yoko Takahashi, singer of original Evangelion opening theme song “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis.”
Comments / 0