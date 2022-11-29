Nov. 28—A Payne County judge will hear arguments Wednesday on whether a Stillwater man's killing was carried out in self-defense in a Stand Your Ground hearing on Wednesday. Darrin Joseph Bacchus, 25, was charged with first-degree murder or the alternative manslaughter in April after he shot and killed Landon Aufleger, 25, during an altercation at Headliners Barbershop Lounge.

