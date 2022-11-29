ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Number of Portland homicides 'unacceptable' but leaders see progress

PORTLAND, Ore — The person Portland has tasked with reducing violence in the city says while the number of homicides in 2022 is "unacceptable," they believe they've effectively stopped the rapid rise in homicides year to year in the city. "It’s a very difficult number to see," said Community...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New officer outlines why he joined PPB, dozens of vacancies remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau still has dozens of vacancies despite its aggressive hiring effort and more than 60 new officers brought on throughout the year. The bureau has its fewest members since the early 1990s, though 63 officers started with the city between the beginning of 2022 through mid-November.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Impact NW helps homeless across the Portland Metro area

Winter is an extremely difficult time of year for folks living on the streets. Those who work closely with the unhoused say there is a huge need for critical supplies to help them beat these cold temperatures. Jenny Salo with Impact NW works closely with unhoused people across Portland. Many...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

100 new homes for the homeless open in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday Central City Concern (CCC) will open the Starlight, a tenancy building in Old Town with 100 affordable units to house homeless individuals. 100 new homes will be provided to selected individuals. 70 units will provide permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless. The remaining 30 units will be for community members with limited incomes.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSKANIE, Ore. — A landslide has Highway 30 blocked in both directions about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said. David House with ODOT says the highway will be definitely be closed Thursday, December 1, and possibly longer. Traffic engineers blame the slide on...
CLATSKANIE, OR
KATU.com

Health officials in southwest Washington warn of severe flu season ahead

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials in southwest Washington are warning that hospitals are getting overwhelmed as multiple respiratory illnesses continue to permeate communities. Dr. Alan Melnick, the health officer for Clark County, says COVID, RSV and the flu are “like a triple whammy.”. RSV started earlier than normal...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

As RSV cases peak, doctors keep eye on concerning trend among babies

PORTLAND, Ore. — RSV cases continue to spike across Oregon and southwest Washington, with the anticipated peak in hospitalizations just one day away. According to the Oregon Health Authority, nearly 25% of completed RSV tests were positive the week before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Seasonal gates being closed in the Mt. Hood National Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials with the Mt. Hood National Forest have announced that they are closing several of the seasonal gates. The gate to Still Creek campground is locked and officials will be locking the gate to Trillium Lake today. Officials say the Trillium Lake loop has been icy...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Canby Fire District responds to 2-alarm fire

CANBY, Ore. — The Canby Fire District responded to a 2-alarm residential fire on Tuesday night. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on 6th Avenue. Responding crews investigated and determined that the fire was caused by high winds. The neighborhood experienced heavy smoke for over an hour...
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County issues Cold Weather Advisory, is not opening winter shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, and The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) has reviewed this forecast and announced that emergency winter shelters will not yet be opened. The County had previously considered opening emergency winter shelters, but said Monday morning that Severe...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Help for homeowners as foreclosure rate seeing 'small but steady increase'

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a potential recession looming, homeowners are feeling the pinch. The foreclosure numbers aren't what we saw back in 2008 or even pre-pandemic, but they are increasing. "We're seeing an increase in foreclosure,” Kim Freeman, the assistant director of the home ownership program with Oregon Housing...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Capital Pawn & Couture

It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy