KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
KATU.com
Number of Portland homicides 'unacceptable' but leaders see progress
PORTLAND, Ore — The person Portland has tasked with reducing violence in the city says while the number of homicides in 2022 is "unacceptable," they believe they've effectively stopped the rapid rise in homicides year to year in the city. "It’s a very difficult number to see," said Community...
KATU.com
New officer outlines why he joined PPB, dozens of vacancies remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau still has dozens of vacancies despite its aggressive hiring effort and more than 60 new officers brought on throughout the year. The bureau has its fewest members since the early 1990s, though 63 officers started with the city between the beginning of 2022 through mid-November.
KATU.com
Impact NW helps homeless across the Portland Metro area
Winter is an extremely difficult time of year for folks living on the streets. Those who work closely with the unhoused say there is a huge need for critical supplies to help them beat these cold temperatures. Jenny Salo with Impact NW works closely with unhoused people across Portland. Many...
KATU.com
100 new homes for the homeless open in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday Central City Concern (CCC) will open the Starlight, a tenancy building in Old Town with 100 affordable units to house homeless individuals. 100 new homes will be provided to selected individuals. 70 units will provide permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless. The remaining 30 units will be for community members with limited incomes.
KATU.com
Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSKANIE, Ore. — A landslide has Highway 30 blocked in both directions about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said. David House with ODOT says the highway will be definitely be closed Thursday, December 1, and possibly longer. Traffic engineers blame the slide on...
KATU.com
Health officials in southwest Washington warn of severe flu season ahead
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials in southwest Washington are warning that hospitals are getting overwhelmed as multiple respiratory illnesses continue to permeate communities. Dr. Alan Melnick, the health officer for Clark County, says COVID, RSV and the flu are “like a triple whammy.”. RSV started earlier than normal...
KATU.com
As RSV cases peak, doctors keep eye on concerning trend among babies
PORTLAND, Ore. — RSV cases continue to spike across Oregon and southwest Washington, with the anticipated peak in hospitalizations just one day away. According to the Oregon Health Authority, nearly 25% of completed RSV tests were positive the week before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer...
KATU.com
Jiffy Lube, local law enforcement partnering to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Local law enforcement agencies are partnering with Jiffy Lube to help prevent catalytic converter thefts. The Beaverton Police Department says the company reached out to them this summer after the bust of a major catalytic converter theft ring. Anyone who now comes into Jiffy Lube can...
KATU.com
Seasonal gates being closed in the Mt. Hood National Forest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials with the Mt. Hood National Forest have announced that they are closing several of the seasonal gates. The gate to Still Creek campground is locked and officials will be locking the gate to Trillium Lake today. Officials say the Trillium Lake loop has been icy...
KATU.com
WWeek: Inside crime ring that shipped thousands of stolen catalytic converters across US
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter theft is a problem plaguing the Pacific Northwest and beyond as people steal and scrap the parts, making cash on the precious metals they contain. Our news partners at Willamette Week have been digging through the details surrounding a case where catalytic converters stolen...
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau's homicide unit grows as 2022 matches 2021's grim record
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a quarter of the Portland Police Bureau’s detectives are assigned to the unit tasked with investigating Portland’s continued surge in deadly crimes. To handle the growing caseload, the chief has more than doubled the size of the homicide unit since the start...
KATU.com
Canby Fire District responds to 2-alarm fire
CANBY, Ore. — The Canby Fire District responded to a 2-alarm residential fire on Tuesday night. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on 6th Avenue. Responding crews investigated and determined that the fire was caused by high winds. The neighborhood experienced heavy smoke for over an hour...
KATU.com
Multnomah County issues Cold Weather Advisory, is not opening winter shelters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, and The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) has reviewed this forecast and announced that emergency winter shelters will not yet be opened. The County had previously considered opening emergency winter shelters, but said Monday morning that Severe...
KATU.com
Help for homeowners as foreclosure rate seeing 'small but steady increase'
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a potential recession looming, homeowners are feeling the pinch. The foreclosure numbers aren't what we saw back in 2008 or even pre-pandemic, but they are increasing. "We're seeing an increase in foreclosure,” Kim Freeman, the assistant director of the home ownership program with Oregon Housing...
KATU.com
Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
KATU.com
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
KATU.com
State, local transportation agencies say they're ready for Wednesday's snow storm
PORTLAND, Ore — ODOT, PBOT, and Clackamas County all say they're ready for Wednesday's snowstorm despite staffing and other challenges. “This is our first real test of the season here we are! It’s not even the first of December yet,” said Don Hamilton, spokesperson for ODOT. He...
KATU.com
Burglars cutting open stolen ATM set their van, a Portland church on fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are currently seeking two men who used a stolen van to crash into a Portland business and steal its ATM. The van caught on fire while the suspects tried to cut into the ATM, and the fire then spread to a church. The heist happened...
KATU.com
