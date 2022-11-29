ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Comments / 0

Related
navarrocountygazette.com

Update – Chase Bank Robbery Arrest

On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, at 101 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. Interviews with the Chase Bank employee who interacted with the suspect stated...
CORSICANA, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Chase Bank Robbery, Suspect at Large

On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, at 101 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. Interviews with the Chase Bank employee who interacted with the suspect, stated...
CORSICANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 teens arrested after stand-off in Henderson County

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were arrested after reports of shots fired and a barricaded person in Gun Barrel City. According to officials, Gun Barrel City Police received reports of shots heard around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and while canvasing the area of 159 Bedfords Bend, a sergeant said they heard “numerous […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Lancaster Road

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the victim got...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal.  Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge. 
DALLAS, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
irvingweekly.com

Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case

On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County

Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
YAHOO!

Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting

Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23. According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. Police said a person, who wasn't home,...
CHANDLER, TX
KWTX

Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
WACO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street

On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Alvin Joseph

The Dallas Police Department continues investigating the 2016 homicide of 30-year-old Alvin Joseph. Mr. Jospeh was shot and killed while walking his dog in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard on March 2, 2016. A witness heard the gunshot and called the police. Anyone with information on this homicide is...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH: Police Chase in Kaufman County

The driver of a black Ford SUV is leading police and sheriff's deputies on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 has learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase has been up and down parts of U.S. Highway 175 and Interstates 635 and 20 with speeds estimated at 100 mph.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide

Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy