Read full article on original website
Related
navarrocountygazette.com
Update – Chase Bank Robbery Arrest
On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, at 101 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. Interviews with the Chase Bank employee who interacted with the suspect stated...
WFAA
Dallas store customer arrested for fatally shooting suspected burglar, police say
The shooter told police he saw another man fighting with store employees and shot him because he was concerned for their safety. The shooter was arrested for murder.
navarrocountygazette.com
Chase Bank Robbery, Suspect at Large
On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, at 101 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. Interviews with the Chase Bank employee who interacted with the suspect, stated...
KLTV
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A standoff situation at a home in Gun Barrel City has come to an end with two teenagers in custody. Gun Barrel City Police Chief Andrew Williams said two teenagers, a 15-year-old male and a 18-year-old female are in custody following the situation. According...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Want to Talk With Woman's Boyfriend Who They Say Disappeared After Her Murder
Arlington Police are looking for a man identified as a person of interest in the beating death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot a block from police headquarters. Arlington Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, who oversees the department's Central Investigations Division, said Wednesday that police are...
2 teens arrested after stand-off in Henderson County
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were arrested after reports of shots fired and a barricaded person in Gun Barrel City. According to officials, Gun Barrel City Police received reports of shots heard around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and while canvasing the area of 159 Bedfords Bend, a sergeant said they heard “numerous […]
Dallas officer terminated after failing to help driver in fiery crash following brief chase, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer has been fired and another was suspended after an incident in May in which the two failed to help a driver who got into a fiery crash following a brief chase, according to police. Dallas police on Wednesday announced the firing of Senior Cpl....
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the victim got...
Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal. Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
irvingweekly.com
Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case
On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Two injured after suspect fires gun into traffic on I-30 in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Two people have been injured after a suspect fired a gun into traffic on Interstate 30 in Dallas on Tuesday night, police said. Police said they responded to eastbound I-30 near Lamar Street in the early evening hours. An unknown suspect was reportedly driving and began firing a gun into traffic on the highway, according to police.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County
Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
YAHOO!
Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23. According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. Police said a person, who wasn't home,...
KWTX
Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Alvin Joseph
The Dallas Police Department continues investigating the 2016 homicide of 30-year-old Alvin Joseph. Mr. Jospeh was shot and killed while walking his dog in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard on March 2, 2016. A witness heard the gunshot and called the police. Anyone with information on this homicide is...
Former Dallas cop faces more charges for firing gun inside Uber ride
This morning former Officer Anthony Heims turned himself in on a misdemnor deadly conduct charge. He quickly bonded out after appearing before a judge. Heims a was fired after his arrest for firing his service weapon through the roof of an Uber
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase in Kaufman County
The driver of a black Ford SUV is leading police and sheriff's deputies on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 has learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase has been up and down parts of U.S. Highway 175 and Interstates 635 and 20 with speeds estimated at 100 mph.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide
Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
Comments / 0