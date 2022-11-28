Read full article on original website
WebMD
More Vaccinated People Dying of COVID as Fewer Get Booster Shots
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Nine children have been hospitalised in an Ohio measles outbreak that’s infected more than a dozen
Ohio health authorities are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate a local outbreak of measles that has so far infected 24 children and hospitalised at least nine.The outbreak of the vaccine-preventable virus began in early November, with Columbus Public Health (CPH) and Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) announcing they were investigating four confirmed cases, all associated with one day care facility and in children who were unvaccinated.“We are working diligently with the cases to identify any potential exposures and to notify people who were exposed,” said CPH Commissioner Dr Mysheika Roberts, the public health...
As measles outbreak sickens more than a dozen children in Ohio, local health officials seek help from CDC
A growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has sickened more than a dozen unvaccinated children and hospitalized nine of them, and local public health officials are seeking assistance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
WebMD
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
AOL Corp
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states
CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.
Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter
(NewsNation) — Swirling cases of a trio of respiratory illnesses have some hospitals swamped, and at least one infectious disease expert says COVID-19 may not be the biggest culprit this year. “This was always the worst time for hospitals,” the University of California, San Francisco’s Dr. Monica Gandhi said...
Ars Technica
Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale
The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
Missed measles vaccinations put nearly 40 million children at risk worldwide, report finds
Worldwide measles vaccinations in children declined significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the disease an “imminent threat” worldwide, according to a joint report released Wednesday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2021, a record high of nearly...
Suffering from Long COVID headaches and brain fog? Another coronavirus could be the culprit
If you’re a Long COVID patient with headaches, brain fog, or other neurological symptoms, another coronavirus could be to blame—at least in part, according to a new study. Researchers at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University, examined the cerebral spinal fluid of 112 patients who had been infected with COVID. In those with neurological Long COVID symptoms, which included inflammation of the brain with seizures and cognitive deficits, they found evidence of an underwhelming antibody response to COVID—and an overwhelming antibody response to other coronaviruses that usually present as common colds.
Healthline
Vitamin D and Statins: Supplements May Not Help Ease Muscle Pain, Side Effects
Researchers said a clinical trial has indicated that vitamin D does not help ease muscle pain associated with statins. Experts say, however, that people should not stop taking statins until they consult with their doctor because there are alternatives. They also note that vitamin D does provide numerous health benefits...
ABC News
Mom describes daughter's hospitalization with RSV amid warnings of holiday 'tripledemic' surge
A New York mother is sharing details of her daughter's battle with RSV, a respiratory virus that health officials warn may continue to spread this holiday season, along with the flu and COVID-19. Anita Binayi-Ghiam said her 3-year-old daughter Ella began having difficulty breathing during the last week of October.
