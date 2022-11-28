Read full article on original website
Healthline
Abdominal Desmoid Tumors
A tumor is a growth of tissue that happens when cells in your body grow and divide at a faster rate than they would normally. When we think of tumors, we often think of cancer. However, not all tumors are malignant (cancerous). A desmoid tumor is a type of benign...
Medical News Today
Diet tips to improve insulin resistance
Insulin is a hormone that helps the body absorb glucose and keeps blood sugar levels balanced. Insulin resistance makes it harder for the body’s cells to take in glucose. However, some dietary measures can improve insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the cells in the body cannot use insulin...
The "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism
BALTIMORE - There is a "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism, prevent heart disease, and lower blood pressure. It can even help you live longer. Linh Bui reports on this simple way to stay healthy. Hedy Tanenhotlz had knee replacement surgery in May, and walking is a critical step in her recovery. "It just makes me stronger," she says. "It clears my head. It helps me deal with stress. And overall, I just feel great after I walk."A few times a week, she joins colleagues outside Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. Fitness coach Lauren Poniatowski organized the walking group, and...
Medical News Today
6 exercises for arthritis in the lower back to relieve pain
People with lower back arthritis often find relief with exercises that stretch and strengthen the muscles around the joints, such as side stretches and knee rolls. These exercises may help reduce pain, improve range of motion, and increase back stability. Arthritis in the lower back can cause significant pain and...
psychologytoday.com
Exercise: A No-Cost Antidepressant
Among its many health benefits, consistent exercise is an effective antidepressant. Exercise as a stand-alone treatment or as an adjunct to other treatment modalities can improve outcomes. Clinicians should work to motivate patients with depression to develop an exercise routine. Exercise has long been known to have beneficial effects on...
healthcareguys.com
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
Medical News Today
Is walking good for knee arthritis?
Walking may benefit knee arthritis by decreasing joint stiffness and pain. Doctors may also recommend other nonsurgical and surgical treatments depending on a person’s condition. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. People with the condition may experience joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. It can affect any...
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Vitamin B12 Should you Take for Your Thyroid?
The Relationship Between Your Thyroid and Vitamin B12 Status. Would it surprise you to know that a great many thyroid patients are vitamin B12 deficient?. Or that the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency can closely mimic hypothyroidism?. The truth is that any thyroid patient who suffers from LOW thyroid (including...
How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Naturally, According to Experts
At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? Remission. For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
Healthline
Vitamin D and Statins: Supplements May Not Help Ease Muscle Pain, Side Effects
Researchers said a clinical trial has indicated that vitamin D does not help ease muscle pain associated with statins. Experts say, however, that people should not stop taking statins until they consult with their doctor because there are alternatives. They also note that vitamin D does provide numerous health benefits...
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
Five foods that help you sleep
Eating foods that help you sleep can make a major difference to the amount of rest you get and may even speed up the time it takes to drop off at night. In fact, eating a balanced diet overall goes hand in hand with quality sleep. So why do we...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Two tablespoons of popular ingredient can ‘slash your risk of silent killer’
ADDING just two tablespoons of honey to your diet can help slash your risk of a silent killer, experts have claimed. Medics in Canada found that the golden liquid can improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Scientists at the University of Toronto found that consuming honey lowers fasting blood glucose.
labroots.com
Fruits and Vegetables High in Flavonols May Slow Memory Decline
Antioxidants are well known for the numerous health benefits. Produced by both the body and found in a range of foods, antioxidants play a crucial role in helping reduce oxidative stress in the body. Some of these foods include tea and certain fruits and vegetables, such as blueberries. When the body experiences too much oxidative stress, it can cause damage to cells and even DNA. This damage is a key part of the aging process, and it has even been linked to the development of cancer.
Healthline
How Science Has Changed What It Means to Have HIV
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made its. of HIV-related illness in the United States. HIV is a virus that suppresses a person’s immune system, which leaves them vulnerable to potentially life threatening infections and other diseases. Since then, more than 700,000 people in the...
MedicalXpress
Afternoon or evening physical activity is linked to reduced insulin resistance, better control of blood sugar
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that afternoon or evening physical activity is associated with reduced insulin resistance (and thus better blood sugar control) when compared with an even distribution of physical activity through the day. Morning physical activity offered no advantages, concluded the study by Dr. Jeroen van der Velde and colleagues at Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.
Medical News Today
How long can someone live with A-fib?
A person with atrial fibrillation (A-fib) can lead a long, active life with proper treatment. Untreated A-fib can lead to other conditions and medical complications that may affect a person’s life expectancy. Heart rhythm involves a synchronized pumping action, or beating, of the four chambers of the heart. Irregular...
Healthline
Medical Marijuana for HIV and AIDS: Uses, Efficacy, and Availability
Early research shows that medical cannabis can help alleviate some symptoms of HIV and AIDS. However, there are some risks and side effects to be aware of. Medical cannabis has been in use as an HIV and AIDs treatment for decades. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t approved any medical cannabis for the treatment of any conditions, they have approved medications that contain a synthetic substance similar to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Healthline
Cannabis Use Is On the Rise Among Pregnant People. What Are the Risks?
New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
