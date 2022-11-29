Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.
Steelers vs. Colts: What they're saying in Indianapolis after loss
And your team just lost to the likes of Kenny Pickett and Benny Snell. Things are rough this season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They’re worse in Indianapolis. A 24-17 loss and blown second half lead can’t be going over well. Here’s what they’re saying in Indy:
5 takeaways from Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts once again find themselves exiting a game that came down to the fourth quarter and just like for most of the season, they failed to find a way to leave the game with a victory. The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they were in control in the first...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Steelers DL Chris Wormley Wins Bet With Cam Heyward on Ohio State-Michigan
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward had to pay up after losing a bet on the Ohio State-Michigan game.
Idaho8.com
49ers DE Nick Bosa provides reason for concern for Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Miami coach Mike McDaniel spent enough time with Nick Bosa during his time as an assistant in San Francisco to know what he’ll be dealing with when he faces his former team for the first time. Bosa has developed into one of the top pass rushers in the game thanks in part to a devotion to the craft that McDaniel joked had him practicing pass rush moves on hand sanitizers, lecterns and almost any other inanimate objects in his way. Bosa has 11 1/2 sacks and 30 quarterback hits so far this season for the 49ers.
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
Idaho8.com
Under pressure: Chargers, Herbert look to minimize sacks
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has gone from being one of the league’s best-protected quarterbacks to the most-sacked in the span of two weeks. The Chargers signal-caller was sacked only 12 times in Los Angeles’ first nine games, but he went down nine times against Kansas City and Arizona. Herbert is tied with New England’s Mac Jones for most sacks taken the past two weeks. Coach Brandon Staley says sometimes Herbert is right to take a sack instead of forcing the ball down the field. Some of the Chargers’ trouble protecting Herbert can be blamed on injuries.
Troy Aikman had brutal description of Colts’ offense
The Indianapolis Colts looked completely inept on offensive in the first half of their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and no one was more disgusted with the effort than Troy Aikman. Aikman was highly critical of the Colts’ offense during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. He made it clear that...
Idaho8.com
Jets CB duo of Gardner, Reed ready for Vikings, Jefferson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ cornerback duo of D.J. Reed and rookie Sauce Gardner has been one of the NFL’s best during the first half of the season. They have routinely shut down opposing receivers, transforming one of New York’s weaknesses a year ago into one of its biggest strengths. Reed and Gardner will be tested again Sunday when they take on the Vikings in Minnesota, which has perhaps the league’s top wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Coach Robert Saleh says it will be a big challenge, but he’ll put his guys up against anybody else in the league.
Idaho8.com
Broncos come to Russell Wilson’s defense over latest insult
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s teammates are coming to his defense over the latest barb directed at Denver’s disappointing quarterback. Dalton Risner and Justin Simmons dismissed a report on an NFL Network podcast that Wilson has lost some members of the Broncos locker room. Coach Nathaniel Hackett also said he didn’t give any credence to the suggestion that there was any rift in the locker room over the offense’s season-long struggels. For his part Wilson said he didn’t sense any division in the locker room, either.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers says he’d have open mind if Packers ask him to rest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’d have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love. He’s just hoping the Packers make it a moot point by winning out. Rodgers has played through a broken right thumb for Green Bay’s last seven games and left the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with injured ribs. The Packers still have faint playoff hopes heading into their game Sunday at Chicago. Rodgers says he expects to play, although he might need to wear protective gear for his ribs.
Yardbarker
Colts Top 5 Offensive Players
Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers: 'That one's on me'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he learned accountability during his career from Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and he plans to lean on it
Comments / 0