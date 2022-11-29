ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
Idaho8.com

49ers DE Nick Bosa provides reason for concern for Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Miami coach Mike McDaniel spent enough time with Nick Bosa during his time as an assistant in San Francisco to know what he’ll be dealing with when he faces his former team for the first time. Bosa has developed into one of the top pass rushers in the game thanks in part to a devotion to the craft that McDaniel joked had him practicing pass rush moves on hand sanitizers, lecterns and almost any other inanimate objects in his way. Bosa has 11 1/2 sacks and 30 quarterback hits so far this season for the 49ers.
The Rogersville Review

Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
Idaho8.com

Under pressure: Chargers, Herbert look to minimize sacks

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has gone from being one of the league’s best-protected quarterbacks to the most-sacked in the span of two weeks. The Chargers signal-caller was sacked only 12 times in Los Angeles’ first nine games, but he went down nine times against Kansas City and Arizona. Herbert is tied with New England’s Mac Jones for most sacks taken the past two weeks. Coach Brandon Staley says sometimes Herbert is right to take a sack instead of forcing the ball down the field. Some of the Chargers’ trouble protecting Herbert can be blamed on injuries.
Idaho8.com

Jets CB duo of Gardner, Reed ready for Vikings, Jefferson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ cornerback duo of D.J. Reed and rookie Sauce Gardner has been one of the NFL’s best during the first half of the season. They have routinely shut down opposing receivers, transforming one of New York’s weaknesses a year ago into one of its biggest strengths. Reed and Gardner will be tested again Sunday when they take on the Vikings in Minnesota, which has perhaps the league’s top wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Coach Robert Saleh says it will be a big challenge, but he’ll put his guys up against anybody else in the league.
Idaho8.com

Broncos come to Russell Wilson’s defense over latest insult

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s teammates are coming to his defense over the latest barb directed at Denver’s disappointing quarterback. Dalton Risner and Justin Simmons dismissed a report on an NFL Network podcast that Wilson has lost some members of the Broncos locker room. Coach Nathaniel Hackett also said he didn’t give any credence to the suggestion that there was any rift in the locker room over the offense’s season-long struggels. For his part Wilson said he didn’t sense any division in the locker room, either.
Idaho8.com

Rodgers says he’d have open mind if Packers ask him to rest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’d have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love. He’s just hoping the Packers make it a moot point by winning out. Rodgers has played through a broken right thumb for Green Bay’s last seven games and left the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with injured ribs. The Packers still have faint playoff hopes heading into their game Sunday at Chicago. Rodgers says he expects to play, although he might need to wear protective gear for his ribs.
Yardbarker

Colts Top 5 Offensive Players

Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
