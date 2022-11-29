Read full article on original website
Dexter jumps on tired Kennett quickly in SEMO Tourney W
KENNETT – The Kennett girl’s basketball squad has wasted no time in testing itself from a physical and mental perspective this season. The Indians have opened the 2022-23 season by playing three games in as many days, and on Wednesday, in their SEMO Conference Tournament consolation semifinal battle with Dexter at Kennett, that fatigue showed quickly.
Mules survive battle with Bulldogs for SEMO Tourney victory
KENNETT – There are days at the office when you have to earn your paycheck and both the Poplar Bluff and Sikeston girls’ basketball players AND coaches did just that on Wednesday. The Mules made enough plays down the stretch to survive (not really BEAT) its SEMO Conference...
Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays
DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament: Notre Dame/Kennett, Dexter/Saxony, Sikeston/NMCC
Night two of the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament saw matchups between #1 Notre Dame and #8 Kennett, #4 Dexter and #5 Saxony Lutheran as well as #7 Sikeston and #9 New Madrid County Central. #1 Notre Dame vs #8 Kennett: 53-28 Notre Dame. The first game of the night...
PB woman steps up for Raiders rodeo program
It all started when she was just a little girl, but Poplar Bluff’s Alonna Haley was all about rodeo and so began a romance with the arena. Haley ultimately advanced from mutton busting as a little bit to slowly evolving her interest in rodeo as she matured and before you knew it, was rodeoing to represent her hometown.
Panagos takes home Carr Trophy
The 77th annual Gridiron Banquet may have had an indirect sign of being doubly lucky, but chances are that this year’s E.E. “Bus” Carr Trophy winner didn’t need much of it this past fall. Scott City junior Mark Panagos was presented as the newest recipient of...
High School girls basketball roundup, Nov. 29: Oak Ridge gets by Puxico, 40-31
Oak Ridge (3-1) won three quarters at home Tuesday night to get past Puxico (0-3) with a 40-31 win. Sophomore Reagan Howe led the Bluejays with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win, both team highs. Oak Ridge is next in action at home against Grandview at 7:15 p.m....
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
Dexter vs Charleston
DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
Your Home of Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball!
Catch Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball with EBO MD all season long on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM! Download the free KZIM KSIM app or stream the games on the KZIM KSIM live stream to hear Erik Harper call every play from the Campus Auto and Tire broadcast booth. Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball powered in part by Campus Auto and Tire, Sikeston Real Estate, Shady Acres Church of Christ, Food Giant, Cooper Law Firm and Southeast Health. Find the full broadcast schedule below then join us for Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball with EBO MD on KZIM KSIM!
SEMO Conference GBB Tourney: Poplar Bluff vs. Sikeston
KENNETT - Sikeston and Poplar Bluff battled in the consolation semifinals of the SEMO Conference Girl's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Kennett High School.
Doniphan boys hold on to edge Malden by bucket
MALDEN - The Doniphan Dons defeated the Malden Green Wave 60-58 in a back-and-forth game that came down to last chances at each end of the floor. With the score tied at 58 with 30 seconds left in the game, Doniphan’s JD Burton put up a looping shot from the paint that fell through to give the Dons a 2-point lead.
Jackson’s Hayman inks baseball NLI to State Fair C.C.
Jackson baseball’s uptick in talent has resulted in a large number of its athletes signing to play at the next level. The latest to sign his national letter of intent, Dylan Hayman, elected to continue his athletic career at State Fair Community College in State Fair, Missouri. Hayman, a...
Hickman, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
High School boys basketball roundup, Nov. 29: Local teams put up big numbers at Oran Invitational Tournament
Chaffee boys basketball began its season on Tuesday night with a 73-58 loss to Richland in the opening round of the Oran Invitational Tournament, while Scott County Central scored 72 to push past Bell City in a 72-47 win for a first-round victory. In the first game, Chaffee’s Blake Yarbro...
Griggs drops 31 in Kelly win over Malden
MALDEN, Mo. — Jada Griggs scored a game-high 31 points, leading Kelly to a 65-61 season-opening win at Malden on Monday, Nov. 28. Aleya King, Brooke Dirnberger and Kayleigh Holman each added eight points for the Lady Hawks (1-0), while Brydon Maddox led the Green Wave (0-2) with 24.
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond
In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets
Holcomb hosts Bernie, Bloomfield, Campbell, Risco, Twin Rivers, Puxico and Neelyville at the Holcomb Invitational Tournament Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Mark Reese – Service 1pm 12/3/22
Mark Reese of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mark Reese will be 11 to 1 Saturday at the funeral home.
