Columbus, OH

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings fight back from 3-goal deficit, earn point in 5-4 shootout loss to Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings escaped disaster and delivered a third period that thrilled on Wednesday. Oskar Sundqvist scored less than two minutes apart to tie a game that had favored the Buffalo Sabres by three goals when the period began. Neither side generated much in overtime, forcing a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres prevailed, 5-4.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Turnaround Sparked By John Tortorella

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned 25 points in November, the most in a calendar month in the franchise’s 105- year history. This success makes it easy to forget where this team was the month prior. The fire everyone theme was loud. Reporters were asking Sheldon Keefe if he was concerned about his job. The sky was falling in Toronto, and then John Tortorella showed up and did what John Tortorella does. He called the media out, defended Keefe, and showed some support for the faltering Maple Leafs. Since then, Toronto has recorded points in 14 of 15 games, and they are on a five-game winning streak.
Yardbarker

Flyers built to fight, not pushed around under Tortorella

Don’t let anyone fool you. Fighting in hockey isn’t something of a bygone era. It’s very much alive and well. Serving the same purposes that range from settling a feud between players to kickstarting the lineup with newfound energy, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t shied away from the old tried-and-true black-and-blue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Panthers

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Dec. 1 (home) and Jan. 14 (away). The Canucks are 18-11-6-4 all-time against the Panthers, including a 10-3-5-2 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Florida (2-2-1 in their last 5).
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
BUFFALO, NY

