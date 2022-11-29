Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle
The Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals last season, notably upsetting the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the way there. This season, however, the team has struggled with inconsistency to start the season. A question that has previously been raised about the Dallas Mavericks is whether they can...
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report Revealed
In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavericks shocked the world last season by destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, but were overmatched by a Warriors team that would go on to win the title.
Deadspin
So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook
The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team
Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have had incredible teams in the 21st century, becoming the biggest dynasties in the NBA.
SkySports
Golden State Warriors 113-116 Dallas Mavericks: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr react to loss
The Golden State Warriors were edged 116-113 on Tuesday night by a Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, in what was another stellar performance from the Slovenian point guard. Doncic lit up the American Airlines Center with 41 points and 12 assists to sustain his place atop the NBA top-scorer standings and seal the game.
Jason Kidd reveals potential rotation changes for Luka Doncic, Mavs with Josh Green emergence
The Dallas Mavericks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors with a 9-10 record after losing four straight games. However, Luka Doncic has had enough of the Mavs’ shenanigans and put a stop to their bleeding with a 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist performance. And perhaps this...
Former Blue Devil disrupts Ja Morant in first NBA start
Seven of the 16 Duke basketball products who saw playing time in the NBA on Wednesday scored at least 20 points, led by clear MVP candidate Jayson Tatum's season-high 49 (his third 40-point performance through his 21 outings for the league-leading Boston Celtics). The night's 16 NBA Blue Devils ...
Steve Kerr: NBA Needs to be 'Consistent' With Travel Calls
Steph Curry got called for a late travel in the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game
"I don’t know if Kemba is that guy anymore" - Matt Barnes isn't convinced the addition of Kemba Walker is a good move for the Dallas Mavericks
Matt Barnes isn't expecting Kemba Walker to turn the Mavericks' fortune around
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Texas Rangers Great Gaylord Perry Dies
Gaylord Perry was one of the first Texas Rangers players to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
