Detroit Red Wings fight back from 3-goal deficit, earn point in 5-4 shootout loss to Sabres
The Detroit Red Wings escaped disaster and delivered a third period that thrilled on Wednesday. Oskar Sundqvist scored less than two minutes apart to tie a game that had favored the Buffalo Sabres by three goals when the period began. Neither side generated much in overtime, forcing a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres prevailed, 5-4.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella doesn’t ‘have enough’ to compete
Following ten straight losses, John Tortorella didn’t care to analyze another performance with the media. Before the loss on Long Island, Tortorella said he would not answer questions about individuals. He would address the team. The answers he provided following the loss weren’t full of insight pertaining to the questions. However, if you’re reading the room, they correlate to previous postgame press conferences during the ten-game losing streak.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Turnaround Sparked By John Tortorella
The Toronto Maple Leafs earned 25 points in November, the most in a calendar month in the franchise’s 105- year history. This success makes it easy to forget where this team was the month prior. The fire everyone theme was loud. Reporters were asking Sheldon Keefe if he was concerned about his job. The sky was falling in Toronto, and then John Tortorella showed up and did what John Tortorella does. He called the media out, defended Keefe, and showed some support for the faltering Maple Leafs. Since then, Toronto has recorded points in 14 of 15 games, and they are on a five-game winning streak.
Yardbarker
Flyers built to fight, not pushed around under Tortorella
Don’t let anyone fool you. Fighting in hockey isn’t something of a bygone era. It’s very much alive and well. Serving the same purposes that range from settling a feud between players to kickstarting the lineup with newfound energy, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t shied away from the old tried-and-true black-and-blue.
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
NHL
SZA rocks Blues jersey on new album cover
Grammy award winner reps hometown with custom St. Louis sweater. SZA gave a nod to her hometown in an epic way. The Grammy award winning singer rocked a custom St. Louis Blues jersey on the cover for her upcoming album "S.O.S." SZA, who was born in St. Louis, posted a...
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
