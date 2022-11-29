Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Leo Komarov
Uncle Leo joins episode 35 of the Talkin' Isles podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders winger - and everyone's favorite uncle - Leo Komarov joins episode 35 of the podcast. Greg...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS
FLAMES (9-9-3) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (29) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe...
Detroit Red Wings don't measure up to Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, lose, 4-2, at LCA
The Detroit Red Wings' winning streak came to an end as they struggled against an opponent with elite skill. The Toronto Maple Leafs, in second place and one spot ahead of the Wings in the Atlantic Division, chased Ville Husso and forced the Wings to chase most of the night Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Wings took shots at Matt Murray but lacked for top-notch chances, and that resulted in a 4-2 loss that ended a stretch of four straight victories and points in five games. It also spoiled the first time the Wings wore their retro sweaters this season.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
Game Preview: 11.29.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 11-7-4 (25 points) | CAR: 11-6-5 (27 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their first of three matchups this season. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season the Penguins went 1-1-1 versus the Hurricanes and 1-1-0 at home. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins against Carolina with four points (3G-1A) in three games played. He scored a goal in each one of the three games. The Penguins are 12-5-2 in their last 19 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. -The Penguins have points in seven of their last 10 home games against Carolina (5-3-2). Going back further, they are 12-5-2 over their last 19 home games versus them. Pittsburgh is 3-0-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 14-5 margin.
NHL
Thomas feeling better, says he was lucky to avoid long-term injury
Robert Thomas participated in a full team practice at Centene Community Ice Center on Wednesday morning and could be back in the lineup Thursday when the St. Louis Blues wrap up a two-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes. "He got through practice, so he looked good out there," Blues Head...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.11.22
They are, in fact, they are the hottest team in the AHL, with a recent record of 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The offence has been lethal lately and the powerplay formidable. The Wranglers came into the week tied for the most goals scored in the league with 70, and possessing a powerplay which, currently at 29.3% efficiency, is best in the west.
Stats, standings, and predictions for the start of the Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game homestand
The Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game Canadian road trip started poorly, got better, then finished worse. After splitting their series against the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies, the Farm visited the Calgary Wranglers, where they played out two games that finished almost identically to our prediction in last week’s preview!
NHL
Cash wears money tie, socks for U.S. Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Paralympic's family play off their name, go all in on outfit choice. There was no mistaking the Steve Cash family at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Minnesota on Wednesday. Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion goaltender, sported...
NHL
Roberto Luongo to be Inducted into Canucks Ring of Honour
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today that former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honour next season (2023.24) at a date to be announced later. The induction was unanimously voted on by a distinguished group of ex-players, broadcasters, and other members of the hockey club.
NHL
Caps Overwhelm Canucks, 5-1
Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the first period - making plenty of history in the process - to stake the Caps to a much-needed early lead, and Washington built on the lead in an impressive 5-1 win over the Canucks in Vancouver on Tuesday night. While the win was Washington's third in its last four games, the Caps did shake off a six-game road losing streak with Tuesday's triumph, their longest road slide in over 15 years.
NHL
Fleury staying young with Wild, padding Hall of Fame resume at age 38
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marc-Andre Fleury turned 38 on Monday. At Minnesota Wild practice the next morning, the goalie didn't look old. He looked like his old self, smiling, laughing, stretching across the crease to make saves. As he sat in the locker room afterward, Wild general manager Bill Guerin...
Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin
The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
NHL
Lidstrom talks transition to new role with Red Wings in Q&A with NHL.com
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
NHL
Super 16: Bruins remain No. 1, Kraken rise in power rankings
The Seattle Kraken had never been ranked in the NHL.com Super 16 power rankings until three weeks ago, when the two-year-old team debuted at No. 9. They've been in it every week since and this week are No. 6, up five spots from last week because of a six-game winning streak and seven-game point streak.
NHL
2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class shows progression, determination
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The United States Hockey Hall of Fame celebrated its 50th anniversary Wednesday when it inducted the Class of 2022 at Saint Paul RiverCentre. The class represented how far American hockey has come in a half-century, how it keeps striving for more. The late Warren Strelow, a...
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
NHL
Sabres, Seneca Resorts and Casinos to host Native American Heritage Night
Team will wear commemmorative warmup jerseys Sunday night that will be auctioned off. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to partner with Seneca Resorts and Casinos for Native American Heritage Night on Sunday when the Sabres host the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center. The night will support Native American groups...
NHL
Hall Powers Bruins to Yet Another Home Victory
BOSTON - Taylor Hall is not your typical third-line NHLer. The 31-year-old has won a Hart Trophy, reached the 20-goal plateau seven times, and hit the 50-point mark on eight different occasions. But on this Bruins team, one that is as deep as any Boston squads in recent memory, being...
