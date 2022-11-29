PIT: 11-7-4 (25 points) | CAR: 11-6-5 (27 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their first of three matchups this season. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season the Penguins went 1-1-1 versus the Hurricanes and 1-1-0 at home. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins against Carolina with four points (3G-1A) in three games played. He scored a goal in each one of the three games. The Penguins are 12-5-2 in their last 19 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. -The Penguins have points in seven of their last 10 home games against Carolina (5-3-2). Going back further, they are 12-5-2 over their last 19 home games versus them. Pittsburgh is 3-0-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 14-5 margin.

