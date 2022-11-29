Read full article on original website
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Kevin McCarthy to Republican Jews: I’ll Kick Ilhan Omar Out of Foreign Affairs Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal) on Saturday night told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Conference in Las Vegas that when he is elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) would be ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy is expected to be the next speaker,...
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Democrats Win Pennsylvania State House Majority In Shocking Upset
The victory will put Democrats in control of the state House for the first time since 2011, and will likely lead to Pennsylvania's first Black woman speaker.
Why 218 may not be the magic number for Kevin McCarthy to become speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has already positioned himself as the next House speaker for when Republicans take control of the lower chamber next year, unveiling his party’s agenda and announcing plans to remove high-profile Democrats from their committee assignments.
District 27 win in California tips House balance of power to GOP
(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-CA, won re-election in California’s 27th congressional district Wednesday night, handing control of the U.S. House of Representatives over to Republicans. Garcia’s re-election pushed the GOP to the 218 seats needed to take control of the U.S. House more than a...
Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to...
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
Democrats win in Nevada, retain control in the Senate
Congress will now be split after Democratic candidates won key races in Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania to retain control of the Senate.
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — American elections occasionally provide a moment of national unity. This is not one of them. The 2022 midterms, deciding the balance of power in Congress, have been bitter, fractious and expensive in the billions. Even the very notion of democracy and the civil ritual of voting were under attack.
U.S. House backs legislation to block rail strike
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday backed a bill to block a potentially crippling rail strike, but the fate of a separate proposal by lawmakers to mandate paid sick time remains uncertain.
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons,...
