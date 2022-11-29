ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

12 DCPS schools receive PBIS awards

By Karah Wilson Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
Twelve schools in the Daviess County Public Schools system have received awards based on the implementation of the national Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Green River Educational Cooperative.

Audubon, Burns, Country Heights, East View, Highland, Meadow Lands, Sorgho, Southern Oaks, Tamarack, West Louisville and Whitesville elementary schools earned the Bronze award while Daviess County Middle School received Silver.

Owensboro, KY
