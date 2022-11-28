Sheriff's sergeant, Chula Vista police officer shoot woman during traffic stop in Talmadge

A woman was shot multiple times by a sheriff's sergeant and Chula Vista police officer in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood Monday evening after she allegedly pointed a replica handgun at them, police and sheriff's officials said.

The 32-year-old woman was in critical condition at a hospital, San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release Tuesday. He said her injuries were not considered life threatening.

The officer and deputy who opened fire were members of a multi-agency task force targeting vehicle theft. It's a plain-clothes assignment, and neither of them were wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the shooting.

About 8:45 p.m. Monday, officials with the Regional Auto Theft Task Force located a 1998 Ford Econoline van on Collwood Lane near Collwood Boulevard, Campbell said. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier this month.

As the sergeant and the officer walked up to the van, they realized someone — later identified as the 32-year-old woman — was inside it.

They asked the person to step out, Campbell said. He said the task force members identified themselves as police, wore tactical vests identifying their agencies, and were using red and blue lights on their vehicles.

"As she stepped out, she pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them," Campbell told reporters at a briefing late Monday. "At that point the two officers from the task force discharged their duty weapons, striking her multiple times."

The woman dropped the item in her hands. Officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took her to a hospital.

Investigators recovered the item she'd been holding. They determined it was a replica firearm.

Campbell did not release the names of either the woman or the law enforcement officers who opened fire. He said the sergeant has been with the county Sheriff's Department for about 14 years, and the officer has been with Chula Vista Police Department nearly four years.

San Diego police are investigating.

Staff writer Teri Figueroa contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .