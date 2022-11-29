Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent teenager turns ballet passion into business
A teenager said she was inspired to launch her own dance line after finding ballet skirts too expensive. Lilah Bush, from Stoke-on-Trent, started Lilian Hope Designs (LHD) while in school in 2019, at the age of just 15. Now 19, she said she hoped to roll-out more products and ultimately...
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
BBC
Bristol defibrillators 'a no brainer' after rugby player's death
A call has been made for more defibrillators across a city after the death of a rugby player. Sam Polledri, 24, died from a heart attack in Millennium Square in Bristol in February. The city has one of the lowest numbers of automated external defibrillators in England. Councillor Steve Smith...
BBC
Man held in search for missing Mark, of Flash, Staffordshire
Police investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy from Staffordshire have arrested a man. Mark, of Flash, was last seen at about 19:00 GMT in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, said South Yorkshire Police. "As part of the on-going missing investigation, a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion...
Prince William, Kate visit Boston startup, charity on day 2 of visit
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Health trust running unit which saw abuse faces NHS intervention
A mental health trust that runs a unit where patients were mistreated is to face the highest level of intervention from NHS England, the body has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich, Bury. Greater Manchester...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding
Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
BBC
Supermarkets object to Lidl's plan for Hereford hotel
A plan to replace an old hotel with a Lidl has prompted concern it will cause city centre store closures. Under proposals, Hereford's Three Counties Hotel would make way for the supermarket chain which also intends 182 parking spaces and access from the A465 Belmont Road. But supermarket Waitrose said...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe buys Sandy Park Hotel stake to help pay club debts
Exeter chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has agreed to buy a stake in a hotel owned by the club to help pay off government-backed Covid-19 loans. Club accounts showed Exeter had a 75% stake in the Sandy Park Hotel, which the Chiefs say was a £40m project that opened at the end of April.
BBC
Trains: Plans for new London-west Wales services approved
Plans for a new rail service from south west Wales to London have been approved by an industry regulator. The new service will start running from the end of 2024, and allow for a significant increase in services, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said. Grand Union Trains plans...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
BBC
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
BBC
East Midlands Ambulance Service faces unprecedented demand - director
An ambulance service has experienced "unprecedented" demand this year, a director said. East Midlands Ambulance Service has been preparing for winter by hiring additional call handlers and bringing in new ambulances. Divisional director for Northamptonshire, Mick Jones, said he had "never seen such demand" in his 35 years at the...
Comments / 0