ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Napier Breaks Into Japanese Market Through New Partnership With Governance, Risk, and Compliance Firm, GRCS

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwKDV_0jQk6EZ900

Napier, the financial crime compliance specialist, has announced that its end-to-end financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, is available to the Japanese market through a newly-minted partnership with Japanese firm GRCS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005644/en/

Napier breaks into Japanese market through new partnership with governance, risk, and compliance firm, GRCS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Established in 2005 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, GRCS provides expertise and solutions in governance, risk management, compliance, and security to regulated Japanese firms. The partnership with Napier will see GRCS reselling, implementing and supporting locally Napier Continuum, its advanced financial crime risk management platform.

The move forms part of Napier’s strategy to secure partnerships and third-party alliances worldwide, in a strategic push to incorporate the expertise of regional partners to deliver tailored services in line with local regulations, risk landscapes, and implementation requirements.

Melissa Warren, Napier’s Global Head of Partnerships, said: “In GRCS we have a partner with a strong reputation that understands not only the regional market, but also the technology. By working with partners like GRCS we can ensure that our solutions can be fully leveraged by local companies.”

The recommendation of global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, FATF, is that improving the effectiveness of key areas of the country’s anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing framework should be a top priority for Japanese authorities.

Napier’s Head of APAC, Robin Lee, said: “With the complex regulatory environment in Japan, technology solutions like Napier Continuum are exactly what the market needs to keep up with the ever-evolving challenges of combatting financial crime. Through this partnership, we can better serve Japanese customers and significantly enhance their compliance capabilities.”

The platform provisions access to Napier’s suite of financial crime compliance products including transaction monitoring, screening, and risk assessment tools, with full STP to third-party and proprietary applications such as AML, KYC, fraud and CRM systems.

Joji Watanabe, Head of Business Developement at GRCS, said: “With Napier’s advanced platform, we will be able to offer the highest standards of financial crime compliance to the local Japanese market and help clients meet regulatory best practices. The combination of Napier’s world-class technology and our regional expertise will give our clients full capabilities across the entire risk profile of their customers. We’re delighted to join up with Napier to supercharge our compliance efforts.”

END

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005644/en/

CONTACT: John Sullivan

napier@contextpr.co.uk

+44(0)300-124-6100

KEYWORD: EUROPE JAPAN UNITED KINGDOM ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE SECURITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Napier

PUB: 11/29/2022 01:30 AM/DISC: 11/29/2022 01:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Stellar Raises $20M in Series B Funding, Propelling its Position as a Leading Proptech

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, announced today $20M in Series B growth equity financing. The funding round was led by new investor Weatherford Capital and was also supported by existing investors Brick & Mortar Ventures, S3 Ventures, Alerion Ventures, and Navigate Ventures. This round brings the company’s total venture capital to $35M and will be used to enhance the company’s technology and platform, invest in new talent, and expand into additional U.S. markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005017/en/ “We are thrilled with the support from both our new and existing investors who see the impact Stellar’s customers are realizing through hassle-free maintenance,” said Dustin Marx, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar. “This funding will allow us to meet the rising demand for our maintenance marketplace, evolve into more agile technology including a new mobile app, and expand our talent and market reach. We are uniquely positioned in this extraordinary macro-economy to create a revolutionary marketplace that thrives and provides new opportunities for SFR stakeholders, enabling them to experience home maintenance that is fast, frictionless, and done right.”
The Associated Press

ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth

ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005168/en/ ClearBank logo Through the agreement, ClearBank will transform its AML monitoring operations to a fully cloud-native program with ThetaRay’s SaaS SONAR AML solution. The cloud-native SONAR system will provide ClearBank the flexibility to scale and support faster and safer processing of increasing transaction volumes on its platform.
kalkinemedia.com

IOUpay (ASX:IOU) positions for growth in 2023 with mid-December quarter report revealing launch of myIOU Business+ and tech upgrade for foreign currencies

MyIOU BNPL transactions for the first half of the December quarter deliver income margin above 12-month average. Since the launch of myIOU in mid-June 2021, the company has continued to register growth in terms of onboarding new consumers and merchants. Strategic partnerships are progressing with integration work for a number...
TechCrunch

Spend management platform Teampay expands partnership with Mastercard, raises $47M

It seems that his thesis was correct. Today, Teampay has hundreds of customers and significant venture capital financing behind it. This morning marked the close of the company’s $47 million ($35.25 million in equity, $11.75 million in debt) Series B led by Fin Venture Capital with participation from Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, bringing Teampay’s total raised to $65 million.
The Associated Press

NTT DATA Joins EOI Space’s Global Alliance Program

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space’s ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005490/en/ Christopher Thein, CEO of EOI Space (left) and Hidenori Chihara, Executive Vice President of NTT DATA. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
The Associated Press

Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete ( RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005337/en/ Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk

United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
The Associated Press

Penta Hotels Adopts Optii’s Hotel Operations Platform to Streamline Daily Operations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
TechRadar

5G-Advanced will push the boundaries of 5G technology

The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.
coingeek.com

A boost for blockchain infrastructure as EU passes Digital Decade policy program

The European Parliament has resoundingly passed a vote approving the European Union’s Digital Decade policy program, which includes investing in a “pan-European blockchain-based infrastructure” as part of its goals for 2030. The “Path to the Digital Decade” program is a step toward the EU’s digitization aims, including...
The Associated Press

Thales Collaborates with AWS to Support Digital Sovereignty for Cloud Customers via CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager Integration

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Thales today announced the launch of its CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager integration with the AWS External Key Store, a feature of the AWS Key Management Service announced at AWS re:Invent 2022. Following an increased call for enhanced sovereign controls amid growing regulatory requirements, the integration enables organisations to retain control of their encryption keys when migrating their sensitive data to the AWS cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005542/en/ ©Thales
The Associated Press

Keysight Delivers New Solar Array Simulator Solution for Satellite Power Systems

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator (SAS) to emulate the behavior of photovoltaic (PV) segments. The SAS solution simulates all conditions a craft or satellite will encounter in space with high fidelity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005754/en/ The new Keysight MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator emulates the behavior of satellite photovoltaic arrays with high fidelity across all conditions encountered in space. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Montage Technology Releases World's First Gen3 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver Engineering Samples

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it has shipped the world’s first Gen3 registering clock driver (RCD or DDR5 RCD03) engineering samples to major memory manufacturers for their development of next-generation memory modules used in servers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005592/en/ Montage Technology’s Gen3 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD03) (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Monarch Tractor Launches Production of Founder Series MK-V: The First Commercially Available Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Monarch Tractor, maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced the first tractors are coming off the Founder Series production line at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Livermore, California. The rollout comes less than two years since Monarch unveiled its groundbreaking tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. Constellation Brands, the leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer and largest beer importer in the US, has partnered with Monarch as its first customer, through its purchase of the first six Founder Series MK-V tractors. The delivery of MK-V tractors to Constellation Brands will be followed by additional customer shipments to family farms and other large multinational corporations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005455/en/ Monarch today unveiled its groundbreaking MK-V tractor, combining electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. (Photo: Business Wire)
LIVERMORE, CA
BBC

Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies

Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy