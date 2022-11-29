Read full article on original website
Defense key to USD men’s success
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The university of South Dakota men’s basketball team has gotten off to a 4-4 start this season. First year head coach Eric Peterson knows his guys success starts on the defensive end of the court. The Coyotes will next face Brigham Young on Saturday.
Dawson Wirth-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After excelling as a high school player with the Rushmore Thunder Rapid City’s Dawson Wirth is finding success with the Badlands Sabres. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
Very windy for the Black Hills tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warmer overnight with lows in the teens and 20s, but temperatures will actually warm up through the night with many in the 30s by the start of Thursday. Strong winds will be to thank for that. Gusts up to 65 mph are likely in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, with gusts to 50 mph for the northern foothills in the Spearfish are. Strong winds could make their way down to Sturgis and possibly Rapid City, but those chances are much lower than the northern foothills.
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52 rooms, and 260 room nights for the LNI. That’s more than $35,000 in lodging expenses.
Anything but a tree - Parade of Trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 17th annual Parade of Trees is happening at the South Dakota Mines, except this year no trees were involved. Every year is a different theme picked by faculty and students. This year’s theme is ‘Anything but a tree’ which means student groups and organizations are able decorate something festive and present it, just without using a physical tree.
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
Goodwill continues holiday shoe and mitten tradition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Goodwill of the Great Plains hopes to help about 500 children by providing them with new clothing. Goodwill will distribute new shoes, socks, hats, and mittens to children 5 to 11 years old. The distribution is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill location on 611 Lindbergh Avenue, Rapid City.
Drivers might be in luck as gas prices continue to remain steady
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average gasoline price in South Dakota has fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, coming in at $3.36 per gallon. Prices are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. But that relief is relative as gas prices still stand 12.4 cents higher than a year ago.
New Underwood weather radar is back in business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Weather service radar located in New Underwood went down Nov. 10-15. Any time a weather radar goes down it is inconvenient but as winter weather looms, that outage could be serious. “That slip joint (a “slip joint” takes the signal from the rotating...
Holiday tradition continues for the Cheyenne River Youth Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday concerts, and before you know you know it the year is nearly over. This time of year can be stressful, 45% of people said they would skip out on the holidays to avoid the stress. In hopes of easing...
Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder. The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will...
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a Rapid City woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their apartment last June is under way. Ashley Peltier allegedly stabbed James Rice once in the heart after a heated argument got physical at their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Matters of the State: Paying for Medicaid expansion, proposed grocery tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, Rep. Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls) discusses the proposed social studies standards, what Medicaid expansion means for the state budget, and whether the state grocery tax should be repealed in full. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks...
Shop with the Rush event brings community together for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of Christmas, Rapid City Rush is working to support local kids in making their holiday dreams come true. Tuesday, Fleet Farm hosted their Shop with the Rush event which allowed children from the community to shop at the store with money provided by Fleet Farm, and donations from the Rapid City Rush staff and fans.
City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks. “We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said...
I Caught you Caring: Meet Francie Fortune
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 60 million people, including three million children, struggle with some type of disability. Disabilities can be major or minor, affecting both adults and children in different ways. Often, it leaves families fearful about what the future may hold. But Francie Fortune, executive director of the SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, is committed to helping people through her love of horses and the outdoors.
Mixology at Home – Chinese 5 Spice Old Fashioned
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I’m returning to my brown liquor comfort zone with today’s drink, the Old Fashioned. I counted. I have seven Old Fashioned recipes, four of which I drink several times a month. Swap out the liquor, use a different syrup and take your pick of bitters and you have a new Old Fashioned.
Very cold temperatures today; warmer by Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold arctic airmass will keep temperatures quite low today. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s throughout the area, with wind chills below zero this morning, and single digits and teens this afternoon. Tonight will be the coldest night this week with...
