After Successful Pilot, Pedacycle Business Looks to Stay in Seaside Heights
A local entrepreneur who brought his pedacycle business to Seaside Heights this summer for a trial run is hoping to remain in the borough and become a seasonal fixture. The Seaside Heights borough council approved a pilot program in August that allowed Jesse Pomeroy, an Island Heights resident, to expand his pedacycle rides to town. Pomeroy’s business, called “The Pedacycle,” currently operates in Asbury Park and Beach Haven (Long Beach Island).
Former Brick Councilwoman to Join Zoning Board
A former Brick Township councilwoman has been appointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Kathy Russell, a Democrat who served as a member of the governing body from 1998 to 2009, was unanimously approved by the council at its meeting last week to join the board as an alternate member. Russell also currently serves as a commissioner on the board of the Brick Township Housing Authority.
Brick’s Christmas Tree Lighting Will Be Held Thursday
Brick Township has moved its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony to Thursday evening due to a weather postponement. The township will host the ceremony Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, 401 Chambers Bridge Road. All residents are invited to the event, which will include holiday music...
Cocaine, Firearm Seized From Brick Condo; Resident Arrested
Brick police executed a search warrant early Monday morning at a township condominium unit, seizing cocaine, an illegally-possessed firearm and other items, Sgt. Jim Kelly said. Officers carried out the search at about 6 a.m. Monday morning within the Maple Leaf Park condominium complex off Herbertsville Road. The warrant was...
