Owner of Bend’s Reptile Zone seeks help finding thief who stole several animals
A thief broke into the Reptile Zone on Greenwood Avenue late Sunday night and took several of the animals. The owner, Jeff Jensen, believes it may be someone he knows and trusted, and plans to post a reward.
Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male
Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say
Man Caught After Weekend Assaults
Bend Police arrested a 35-year-old Bend man who was wanted in two weekend assaults. Late Monday afternoon, police determined the suspect was in a trailer on Hunnell Road and activated the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team. Over the course of several hours, CERT repeatedly ordered the suspect out of the trailer but he wouldn’t respond. After receiving a search warrant, CERT members forced entry into the trailer and K-9 Kim was deployed. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday and was transported to St. Charles Bend.
Bend police seek suspect in two assaults Sunday in Hunnell Road area
▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’
Bend man armed with flare gun holds hostage, surrenders after standoff at SW Bend home
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
Ian Cranston sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sept. 2021 fatal Bend shooting of Barry Washington, Jr.
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
Judge sentences Ian Cranston to 10 years in prison for Bend nightclub shooting
A Deschutes County Court judge on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Ian Cranston to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole for the killing of Barry Washington Jr. outside a Bend nightclub in 2021. Judge Beth Bagley spoke to Cranston before announcing the sentence, saying she imagined he would...
▶️ ‘Not a lot of options’: Lighthouse shelter explains policy on minors
A 16-year-old girl was reported found early Tuesday morning, hours after Bend Police said she went missing from the Lighthouse Navigation Emergency Shelter. Police said she had left the building with an adult male but was later located. That has prompted a question: What is the protocol when it comes...
▶️ Bend charity needs Christmas Tree donations due to supply chain issues
The Christmas Tree Project works to provide free and decorated Christmas trees to families in need. Lindsay Greco with the charity says she does not have enough trees to accomplish her goal. “We serve typically about 100 families a year. Currently I have 30 trees,” Greco said. So, the local...
▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Deschutes Co. Sheriff on Measure 114
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who is also president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, has been outspoken about opposing Oregon’s new gun control rule, Measure 114. He sat down with Central Oregon Daily News Wednesday to explain. “If ballot Measure 114 is eventually approved, it’s not going...
▶️ Full interview: Deschutes Co. Sheriff Shane Nelson on Measure 114
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who is also president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, sat down with Central Oregon Daily News Wednesday to explain his position on Measure 114, the Oregon gun control measure passed by voters which is now facing legal challenges. More Measure 114 coverage:
▶️ Bend won’t apply for local speed limit control under new Oregon law
A new Oregon law allows all 241 cities in the state, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, to apply for the authority to decide speed limits within their jurisdictions. Cities in Central Oregon are tapping the brakes on making that decision. “Local governments wanted the authority to change their...
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
▶️ Student-imagined and built covered wagons debut in Christmas parade
An idea by first-graders to make the Barnes Butte Recreation area in Prineville accessible to all came to fruition this weekend. Two covered wagons that are wheel chair accessible made their debut in Prineville’s annual Christmas parade. The idea for the 32-foot long, 9-foot wide covered wagons that can...
