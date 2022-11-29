ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal with Clevinger

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract. The team announced the deal on Sunday. Clevinger will make $8 million in 2023, and there is a mutual $12 million option for 2024 that includes a $4 million buyout.
CHICAGO, IL
AP source: Orioles, RHP Kyle Gibson agree to 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding a veteran arm to their pitching staff ahead of the winter meetings. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Saturday night on condition of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Candelario guaranteed $5M in 1-year deal with Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infielder Jeimer Candelario is guaranteed $5 million under his one-year contract with the Washington Nationals. He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances as part of the deal announced Tuesday: $200,000 for 200 and each additional 100 through 600.
WASHINGTON, DC

