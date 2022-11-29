Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4
CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Yardbarker
Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Need to Maintain Puck Awareness Against Oilers
Luke Richardson stated that Chicago needs to apply heavy pressure against Edmonton's top players of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Blackhawks welcome the Oilers to the United Center for the second time this season looking to change their game around. The last time the two faced off, Chicago ended their four-game winning streak after a 6-5 loss to Edmonton.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against Sabres Wednesday on TNT
Puck drop between Detroit (11-6-4; 26 points) and Buffalo (9-12-1; 19 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). After falling, 4-2, to the...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers End Skid with 3-1 Win over Isles
The Philadelphia Flyers put an end to a 10-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders at the Well Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Islanders saw their four-game winning streak halted. Philly earned a 33-24 shot on goal advantage in the game. It was structured,...
FOX Sports
Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
Yardbarker
Oilers Trading for a “Nasty” Defenceman Is Risky But Necessary
Trade discussions continue as the Edmonton Oilers once again gave up three goals due to weak defensive play. This was before coming back and winning their previous game against the New York Rangers. But it is very hard for a team to sustain success when they give up that many goals per night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williams scores 27 points, Thunder push Spurs' skid to 9
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City didn't have star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against San Antoni. Jalen Williams' spot-on imitation was good enough. Williams scored a season-high 27 points and the Thunder overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to hand the Spurs their ninth straight loss, 119-111 on Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
