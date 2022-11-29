ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Indiana St. 75, Drake 73

DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNews

VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65

VANDERBILT (3-4) Robbins 4-7 6-7 14, Stute 7-13 0-0 20, Lawrence 1-6 3-4 5, Manjon 6-7 0-0 12, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 2-5 2-2 8, Millora-Brown 1-4 1-3 3, Smith 0-3 3-4 3, Dia 0-0 0-0 0, Dort 0-0 0-0 0, Ansong 0-0 0-0 0, Calton 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 15-20 65.
WVNews

Caris LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers rout 76ers 113-85

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assist and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNews

Temple 67, La Salle 51

TEMPLE (4-4) Hicks 3-7 0-0 9, Reynolds 3-6 4-5 10, Battle 8-15 2-2 22, Dunn 6-13 5-7 17, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Jourdain 3-3 1-4 7, Jongkuch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 12-18 67.
WVNews

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
WVNews

Minnesota 109, Memphis 101

MEMPHIS (101) Brooks 4-14 4-7 12, Jackson Jr. 5-10 5-6 16, Adams 3-8 2-2 8, Konchar 3-7 0-0 7, Morant 8-20 6-11 24, Clarke 2-5 0-2 4, Roddy 5-8 0-0 13, Aldama 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 5-10 1-2 13. Totals 37-87 18-30 101.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

KANSAS ST. (6-1) Johnson 9-9 0-0 20, N'Guessan 4-4 0-0 8, Tomlin 0-5 0-0 0, Carter 1-7 0-0 2, Nowell 5-15 2-2 13, Sills 8-15 0-1 17, Massoud 1-5 0-0 2, Greene 1-3 0-0 2, Finister 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 2-3 64.
KANSAS STATE
WVNews

Denver 120, Houston 100

HOUSTON (100) E.Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 13, Sengun 8-12 2-2 18, Ja.Green 6-16 3-5 16, K.Porter Jr. 8-18 2-2 23, Eason 0-5 4-4 4, Garuba 1-3 0-1 2, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Fernando 0-2 2-2 2, Christopher 2-2 0-0 4, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, Nix 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 37-88 14-18 100.
WVNews

New Orleans 126, Toronto 108

TORONTO (108) Anunoby 5-11 1-1 12, Siakam 9-16 4-5 23, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 1-7 1-2 4, VanVleet 1-8 0-0 2, Banton 3-7 0-0 7, J.Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Boucher 2-6 2-4 6, Trent Jr. 12-20 5-7 35, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Koloko 3-3 0-0 6, Dowtin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 13-19 108.
WVNews

Boston 134, Miami 121

MIAMI (121) Martin 4-9 0-0 10, Strus 7-12 4-4 23, Adebayo 10-19 2-2 23, Herro 9-17 2-2 22, Lowry 6-14 1-1 14, Haslem 0-2 0-0 0, Highsmith 6-9 0-0 16, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Vincent 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 47-90 9-9 121.
WVNews

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.

Comments / 0

Community Policy