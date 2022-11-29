Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
BBC
Powerball: Store owner who sold record US Powerball ticket gets $1m bonus
Joseph Chahayed says he loves selling lottery tickets - and he'll love it a little bit more after Tuesday's world record-setting US Powerball jackpot. The store owner has received a $1m (£880,000) bonus for selling the winning ticket in Altadena, California. The grandfather of 10 - who arrived in...
Have a Losing Powerball Ticket? JCPenney Is Offering 20,000 People a Chance To Save With $20 Off $20 Coupon
With a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning Monday night's historic Powerball jackpot, the sting of rejection shouldn't be too severe for those who bought tickets and didn't win. Everyone likes to...
How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home
You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store. The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $1.6 Billion Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1.6 billion.
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Check your tickets
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022:. The lottery jackpot was an estimated $154 million with a cash option of $74.7 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot was last won on Oct. 14 when lottery players in California and Florida split a...
Forget Powerball. Here's Your Chance to Win $1 Million for $20.
Win some money with this limited-time deal.
Reason For Powerball $2.04 Billion Jackpot Delay Revealed
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $2.04 billion, the largest jackpot in US lottery history.
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
Comments / 0