mynewsla.com
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot
A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Person Barricaded in Compton
Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public’s Help to Find Killer of Homeless Veteran at LACC
Sheriff’s detectives asked the public Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of the man who fatally stabbed a homeless Army veteran inside a Los Angeles City College parking structure. The attack occurred around 2 p.m. Nov. 7 in the structure at 770 N. Heliotrope Drive, one block north...
mynewsla.com
Investigators Seek Possible Additional Victims in Serial Rape Case
Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen people in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across the Southland over a nearly two-year period.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads to Manslaughter for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
A man who killed a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter. David Martinez, 44, was previously acquitted in two separate...
mynewsla.com
Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Golden State Freeway
A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being struck by a tractor trailer in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lincoln Heights. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 3:37 a.m. to the Mission Road on ramp of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway where they found the victim, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged In Apparent Unprovoked Hammer Attack in Santa Ana
A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana. Israel Lamadrid Zubiate is accused of attacking the victims, who did not know, about 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 1500 E. 17th St., between Grand and Tustin avenues, according to Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez.
mynewsla.com
Widow of Slain El Monte Sergeant Files Claim Against Gascón, LA County
The widow of an El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair’s killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets Life in Prison for Fiery Murder in Domestic Dispute
A man who doused the mother of his four children with gasoline and set her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Clarence Durell Dear, 58, was convicted in October of first-degree murder,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 1, 2021)…Woman Charged with Falsely Accusing Family of Abuse Pleads Not Guilty
One Year Ago Today (December 1, 2021)…A Desert Hot Springs woman who accused a mixed-race family of neglecting and sexually assaulting a young Black female family member pleaded not guilty to charges of providing false information to police. Angelica Marie Mendez, 23, is facing one misdemeanor count each of...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot And Killed In Pomona, Shooter Remains At Large
A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of...
