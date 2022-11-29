ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot

A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Barricaded in Compton

Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park

Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigators Seek Possible Additional Victims in Serial Rape Case

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen people in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across the Southland over a nearly two-year period.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads to Manslaughter for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death

A man who killed a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter. David Martinez, 44, was previously acquitted in two separate...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead

One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Golden State Freeway

A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being struck by a tractor trailer in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lincoln Heights. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 3:37 a.m. to the Mission Road on ramp of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway where they found the victim, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified

A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged In Apparent Unprovoked Hammer Attack in Santa Ana

A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana. Israel Lamadrid Zubiate is accused of attacking the victims, who did not know, about 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 1500 E. 17th St., between Grand and Tustin avenues, according to Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Widow of Slain El Monte Sergeant Files Claim Against Gascón, LA County

The widow of an El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair’s killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
EL MONTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets Life in Prison for Fiery Murder in Domestic Dispute

A man who doused the mother of his four children with gasoline and set her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Clarence Durell Dear, 58, was convicted in October of first-degree murder,...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport

A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing

A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing

A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot And Killed In Pomona, Shooter Remains At Large

A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of...
POMONA, CA

