US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Iran calls for US to be kicked out of 2022 World Cup after it changes Iran flag on social media to show support for protesters
Iran state media has called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed the country's flag on social media to show support for protesters in the country.
Ali Karimi: Iranian soccer great alleges death threats made against him by the Iran government after supporting protesters
Iranian soccer great Ali Karimi has alleged that death threats have been made against him, while his family and close friends have been intimidated and harassed by the Iranian government following his support of ongoing protests in the country.
Buckingham Palace official quits after asking Black charity CEO where she was 'really from'
An honorary member of Buckingham Palace has resigned and apologized after a Black charity founder said she was questioned about whether she was really British at a royal reception on Tuesday.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Niece of Iranian Supreme Leader calls out government
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has released a video calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document was shared online after demonstrators used blank sheets of paper to protest the Chinese government's restrictive 'zero-COVID' policy.
'Let them live there': Russia claims harsh anti-LGBTQ law is defense against US influence
Russia's upper house of parliament unanimously voted to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as LGBTQ "propaganda," making it apply to Russians of all ages. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Mother of woman found dead in Mexico speaks out about conflicting stories
Prosecutors in Mexico have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the North Carolina woman who was found dead in Mexico. CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks with Shanquella's mother Salamondra Robinson.
Military analyst explains why Ukraine can't afford 'a stalemate'
CNN military analyst, retired Colonel Cedric Leighton, explains how the changing seasons could affect military strategy on both sides, as Russia's war on Ukraine continues.
Ex-FBI Deputy Director on the message the Oath Keepers jury verdict sends to domestic extremists
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and fellow group member Kelly Meggs have been convicted by a Washington, DC, jury of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. They, along with the other three defendants were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding. CNN's Brianna Keilar and panel experts discuss.
'Wow that's incredible': Video shows Russian soldiers running for cover
CNN's Matthew Chance reports from the Bakhmut region of Ukraine, where Russia and Ukraine are involved in a bitter ground battle for the crucial territory.
Watch the moment Ardern and Marin hit back at reporter
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern and Finland's Sanna Marin quickly shot down a reporter who asked if their similar age and gender was the reason for their official meeting.
Chinese student risks his and his family's lives to speak out against China's Covid restrictions
In an exclusive interview, CNN's Erin Burnett speaks to a Chinese student, now living in England, risking his life to speak out against China's attempts to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country against the government's zero-Covid policy.
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
A video circulating online shows a fight between a woman and Shanquella Robinson, the woman killed while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with friends. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
'River of blood': Foxconn employee describes violent protests in China
Video obtained by CNN shows violence in China at Foxconn, the world's largest iPhone factory. Workers are protesting unfair treatment, dirty living conditions, and chaotic Covid rules, as CNN's Selina Wang reports.
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest
Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
Amanpour: These are the Taliban leaders pushing for more restrictions on women and girls
CNN's Christiane Amanpour reports Afghan and UN officials are concerned an even more draconian crackdown on women and girls' rights is coming in Afghanistan, and names the Taliban leadership pushing for this. The Taliban did not respond to a request for comment.
