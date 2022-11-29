ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken: US supports rights of Chinese protesters

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "we support the right of people everywhere, whether it's in China, whether it's Iran, whether it's anyplace else, to protest peacefully."
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?

The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
Fareed's take: democracy's strengths

Fareed gives his take on why democratic systems fare better than repressive governments in countries like China, Russia and Iran.
See why South Korea has the world's lowest fertility rate

South Korea recently broke its own record for the world's lowest fertility rate. Figures released this summer showed that in 2021, the average number of children a South Korean woman will have in her lifetime is down to just 0.81. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.
KXAN

U.S. facing threat of a ‘tripledemic’ this winter

KSNF/KODE — Just when we thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, experts are warning that a “tripledemic” is heading our way this winter. This trio of viral threats includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and COVID. Many children’s hospitals across the country are already experiencing a surge, fueled by a spike in […]
