Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
On GPS: America's strategy to compete with China
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joins Fareed to defend the Biden administration's strategy for investing in technology and competing with China.
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year.
Blinken: US supports rights of Chinese protesters
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "we support the right of people everywhere, whether it's in China, whether it's Iran, whether it's anyplace else, to protest peacefully."
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
The owner of Russia's notorious Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admits to recruiting a prisoner from Zambia who died fighting in Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Hillary Clinton says US should not engage in nuclear talks with Iran as protestors stand up 'to their oppressors'
The US should not be negotiating with Iran "on anything right now," including a nuclear agreement, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday.
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media.
Royal US trip overshadowed but Prince William still manages to get his message out
The Prince and Princess of Wales bring their US trip to a close with the Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
On GPS: Is America continuing to turn inward under Biden?
Fareed presses US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the Biden administration's immigration policy and embrace of economic subsidies.
Listen to Navalny's moving message to the Russian people
The fly-on-the-wall documentary "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny through his political rise, poisoning and search for the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
Fareed's take: democracy's strengths
Fareed gives his take on why democratic systems fare better than repressive governments in countries like China, Russia and Iran.
See why South Korea has the world's lowest fertility rate
South Korea recently broke its own record for the world's lowest fertility rate. Figures released this summer showed that in 2021, the average number of children a South Korean woman will have in her lifetime is down to just 0.81. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner's transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration.
U.S. facing threat of a ‘tripledemic’ this winter
KSNF/KODE — Just when we thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, experts are warning that a “tripledemic” is heading our way this winter. This trio of viral threats includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and COVID. Many children’s hospitals across the country are already experiencing a surge, fueled by a spike in […]
