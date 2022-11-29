Read full article on original website
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is - with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also provides...
Meet the Seattle artist who designed a new Pabst Blue Ribbon can
SEATTLE — Seattle artist Andrew Martinez’s work is on display around the country, on store shelves, and inside refrigerated beer cases. "Honestly, I get a real kick out of it,” he said. Martinez is one of ten artists who won Pabst Blue Ribbon’s annual Art Can Contest....
Café featuring Native foods, artwork opens in Seattle
ál?al Café is blending healthy ingredients with native culinary traditions.
Cooking with winter squash
SEATTLE — The big turkey holiday might be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of other delicious winter dishes to make right now. Chef Maggie Trujillo from Aerlume joined the show to share a recipe for winter sqaush!. Roasted Delicata Squash with Seasonal Mushrooms and Lemon Thyme...
HomeStreet Bank supports community organizations
SEATTLE — Last year, HomeStreet Bank donated $1.1 million to local nonprofit organizations, and employees recorded 8,000 hours of volunteer time with 320 charities. “At HomeStreet, we believe in being a good corporate citizen, and one of the ways to do that is to get involved in community activities like Home Team Harvest,” said Misty Ford, HomeStreet SVP, corporate marketing director.
Caring comes first at Mary Bridge in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Six-year-old Ty is as quick as the cars he plays with. "Right now he's playing flag football. He wants to play basketball. He has played baseball," said Brandy Jackson, Ty’s mother. "He wants to do tackle football next year." But a few years ago, Ty's...
Students in Kitsap, Mason counties enjoy snow day
KITSAP, Wash. — The threat of snow sent Mason and Kitsap students home early on Tuesday. Hundreds of North Mason School District families got phone calls early Tuesday informing them schools would be running on half-day schedules, because of afternoon snow in the forecast. Students from the high and...
A unique way to help the world this holiday season
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
Grammy award winning singer puts Hawaiian twist on classic Christmas songs
SEATTLE — Kalani Pe'a describes his sound as Hawaiian Contemporary Soul; and this year he's offering up his take on the holidays with the album "Purple Hawaiian Christmas." The title reflects his love for the color purple. His Christmas tree, his phone, and often his fashion accessories, are all purple.
Ho ho ho! Santa's come to town in Kirkland at immersive indoor experience
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Want to stroll along a snowy wooded holiday path, without getting cold?. Head to The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland and check out the new Santa’s Winter Wonderland. The immersive experience spans 4500 square feet and is open daily through Christmas Eve. Instagram-worthy backdrops...
This Nutella holiday tree won’t last long on your table!
SEATTLE — Christmas trees aren't just for looking pretty and sitting quietly — you can also eat them! Especially when they're filled with Nutella. We're always on the look out for easy and delicious treats that will wow guests and producer Suzie Wiley found one you'll love. Nutella...
Salvation Army supports those battling addiction
You may recognize the Salvation Army by bell ringers, red kettles, and thrift stores, but the organization supports people all year who are working to overcome poverty, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation, and other things. The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Program provides a free drug and alcohol treatment program for those...
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
Jennifer Brinkman was found killed in her bedroom in March 1998. Police say the man accused met her on a phone chat line.
