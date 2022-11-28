Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon
Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
Yardbarker
Jordan Binnington Chirps Penguins Bench After Being Pulled from Game
PITTSBURGH - It was a chaotic game, but the Pittsburgh Penguins, and most notably Jason Zucker, got under the skin of St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington early. The Penguins took a quick 3-1 lead and were in Binnington’s kitchen just about the entire period. As the seconds were...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
Yardbarker
Steelers Week 13 Opponent’s Defensive Coordinator Criticizes Team’s Handling Of Rookie Kenny Pickett
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was a matter of when, not if he would become the team’s starting signal-caller. He was called upon at halftime of the Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has not looked back since. He has slowly been improving each week and the team has currently scored 24+ points in two straight games while holding a 2-1 record during a three-game stretch since the bye week. In Week 13, the Atlanta Falcons will host Pittsburgh and defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, whose unit has allowed the fourth most points in the NFL, was critical about how Pickett’s development has been handled.
