The Independent

Ian Blackford says Brexit ‘significant long-term cause’ of UK economic crisis

Ian Blackford has urged Rishi Sunak to "admit that Brexit is a significant long-term cause of the UK economic crisis."The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader asked when the prime minister will "finally see reality."In his address to the Commons, Blackford called the EU exit the “elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront.”Sunak, in response, said he was "proud to support Brexit" as it was the "right thing" for the UK and gives back "control of our borders."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Phys.org

Americans would rather harm their own political cause than help an opposing one, finds study

Both Democrats and Republicans would rather take away funding from their political party than give money to the other party, reveals a new University of California San Diego Rady School of Management study. The research also assesses people's preferences regarding two other contentious issues—gun rights and reproductive rights—and finds the same result: people would rather hurt the cause they believe in than support one they oppose.
The Independent

Ministers rebuked for ‘exaggerating’ nurses’ pay rises

The Department of Health and Social Care has been rebuked by the official statistics watchdog over the “poor and misleading” way it presented data on nurses’ pay on social media.Sir Robert Chote, the chair of the UK Statistics Authority, said a graph posted by the DHSC on Twitter “exaggerates” previous pay rises and risked undermining public confidence in official figures.His intervention comes as up to 100,000 nursing staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland prepare to take part in their biggest ever strike in a long-running dispute over pay.This is a poor and misleading representation of the underlying data that...
The Associated Press

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced...
BBC

PMQs: Keir Starmer calls on Rishi Sunak to end 'scandal' of private school tax breaks

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the "scandal" of tax breaks for private schools. Private schools can claim charitable status so are eligible for tax relief. During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir highlighted the Mr Sunak's old school, Winchester College, and asked...
The Independent

Tories tell female Labour MP to ‘sit down’ amid discussion of Commons conduct

A group of Tory MPs told Labour MP Sarah Owens to “sit down”, prompting a row in the House of Commons about members’ conduct.The incident comes after Conservative MP Paul Howell told three Labour MPs, including Ms Owens, to “shut up”, prompting audible gasps.After Tory MPs shouted at her to sit down, Ms Owen responsed: “Make me. Did you want to tell me to sit down out there?”After Conservative MP Shaun Bailey argued that Ms Owen’s behaviour was “threatening,” Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton told him that his behaviour was not courteous.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb: Mike Tindall reveals what it’s like to stay at Buckingham PalaceMoment Tory politician storms out of Welsh parliament after rowTory MP tells ‘chirping’ female Labour frontbenchers to ‘shut up’
The Independent

Hancock to face MPs in Westminster this week following I’m A Celeb stint

Matt Hancock will come face-to-face with angry MPs in Parliament this week for the first time since his controversial jungle jaunt as he returns to Westminster for the second reading of his Dyslexia Bill.The MP is facing questions over his political future following his third-place finish on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with his stint down under drawing criticism from colleagues including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Speculation has been mounting over whether he will have the Conservative whip restored and seek to stand again at the next election.He appears to be up against a tight time frame,...
The Independent

Ed Miliband grills Grant Shapps over views on onshore windfarms

Ed Miliband has urged Grant Shapps to clarify his position on onshore wind farms “once and for all”.The shadow climate change secretary said he found it “extraordinary” that given the “chaos, confusion, and embarrassment” of the Government on onshore wind, Mr Shapps didn’t “clear it up” in the Commons.He accused the Business Secretary of being part of a “fossilised tendency” and of making his predecessor, Jacob Rees-Mogg, look “positively on trend” on the issue.Mr Miliband’s comments came as he responded to Mr Shapps’ statement on energy security in the lower chamber.Earlier this week, Mr Shapps signalled the Government will reverse...

