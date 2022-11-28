Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Whitehall chief looking at whether to stop civil service work on Scotland vote
Scotland secretary tells MPs Simon Case is considering issue related to would-be independence referendum
Owen Paterson’s lawyers admit irony of his seeking ECHR’s help
Representatives of Eurosceptic insist he had been left with no option but to appeal to European court of human rights
Ian Blackford says Brexit ‘significant long-term cause’ of UK economic crisis
Ian Blackford has urged Rishi Sunak to "admit that Brexit is a significant long-term cause of the UK economic crisis."The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader asked when the prime minister will "finally see reality."In his address to the Commons, Blackford called the EU exit the “elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront.”Sunak, in response, said he was "proud to support Brexit" as it was the "right thing" for the UK and gives back "control of our borders."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia
Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
White House’s former ‘disinformation czar’ Nina Jankowicz registers as a foreign agent
Nina Jankowicz, who briefly headed the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, is now registered as a foreign agent, according to documents.
Buckingham Palace official quits after asking Black charity CEO where she was 'really from'
An honorary member of Buckingham Palace has resigned and apologized after a Black charity founder said she was questioned about whether she was really British at a royal reception on Tuesday.
Phys.org
Americans would rather harm their own political cause than help an opposing one, finds study
Both Democrats and Republicans would rather take away funding from their political party than give money to the other party, reveals a new University of California San Diego Rady School of Management study. The research also assesses people's preferences regarding two other contentious issues—gun rights and reproductive rights—and finds the same result: people would rather hurt the cause they believe in than support one they oppose.
Ministers rebuked for ‘exaggerating’ nurses’ pay rises
The Department of Health and Social Care has been rebuked by the official statistics watchdog over the “poor and misleading” way it presented data on nurses’ pay on social media.Sir Robert Chote, the chair of the UK Statistics Authority, said a graph posted by the DHSC on Twitter “exaggerates” previous pay rises and risked undermining public confidence in official figures.His intervention comes as up to 100,000 nursing staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland prepare to take part in their biggest ever strike in a long-running dispute over pay.This is a poor and misleading representation of the underlying data that...
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced...
BBC
PMQs: Keir Starmer calls on Rishi Sunak to end 'scandal' of private school tax breaks
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the "scandal" of tax breaks for private schools. Private schools can claim charitable status so are eligible for tax relief. During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir highlighted the Mr Sunak's old school, Winchester College, and asked...
Russia's upper house of parliament passes tougher ban on 'LGBT propaganda'
Russia's upper house of parliament unanimously voted on Wednesday to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as "LGBT propaganda," making it apply to Russians of all ages.
Calls for probe after leaked footage reveals top Scottish Government official boasting that part of his job is 'breaking up' the United Kingdom
Scotland's top civil servant has been urged to launch a probe after a senior Scottish Government official said part of his job was 'breaking up' the UK. A leaked video shows Ken Thomson, the Scottish Government's director-general of strategy and external affairs, telling colleagues his title helps open doors in Whitehall.
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
Tories tell female Labour MP to ‘sit down’ amid discussion of Commons conduct
A group of Tory MPs told Labour MP Sarah Owens to “sit down”, prompting a row in the House of Commons about members’ conduct.The incident comes after Conservative MP Paul Howell told three Labour MPs, including Ms Owens, to “shut up”, prompting audible gasps.After Tory MPs shouted at her to sit down, Ms Owen responsed: “Make me. Did you want to tell me to sit down out there?”After Conservative MP Shaun Bailey argued that Ms Owen’s behaviour was “threatening,” Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton told him that his behaviour was not courteous.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb: Mike Tindall reveals what it’s like to stay at Buckingham PalaceMoment Tory politician storms out of Welsh parliament after rowTory MP tells ‘chirping’ female Labour frontbenchers to ‘shut up’
Former Tory chair joins rebellion over Sunak’s onshore windfarm ban
Jake Berry is latest senior MP to urge prime minister to amend de facto block on new projects in England
Hancock to face MPs in Westminster this week following I’m A Celeb stint
Matt Hancock will come face-to-face with angry MPs in Parliament this week for the first time since his controversial jungle jaunt as he returns to Westminster for the second reading of his Dyslexia Bill.The MP is facing questions over his political future following his third-place finish on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with his stint down under drawing criticism from colleagues including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Speculation has been mounting over whether he will have the Conservative whip restored and seek to stand again at the next election.He appears to be up against a tight time frame,...
Russian Death Toll To Hit 90,000 As Grisly Cost of War Revealed: Ukraine
Ukraine's armed forces said on Thursday that 89,440 Russian troops had been killed since the start of the invasion.
Ed Miliband grills Grant Shapps over views on onshore windfarms
Ed Miliband has urged Grant Shapps to clarify his position on onshore wind farms “once and for all”.The shadow climate change secretary said he found it “extraordinary” that given the “chaos, confusion, and embarrassment” of the Government on onshore wind, Mr Shapps didn’t “clear it up” in the Commons.He accused the Business Secretary of being part of a “fossilised tendency” and of making his predecessor, Jacob Rees-Mogg, look “positively on trend” on the issue.Mr Miliband’s comments came as he responded to Mr Shapps’ statement on energy security in the lower chamber.Earlier this week, Mr Shapps signalled the Government will reverse...
msn.com
'Disgusting, very real': Duchess Meghan faced online threats in UK, says senior police official
Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, were subjected to a deluge of online threats when they lived in the United Kingdom, according to a senior police official who described the abuse as "disgusting and very real." Neil Basu, the outgoing assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan police, told...
