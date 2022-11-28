Ian Blackford has urged Rishi Sunak to "admit that Brexit is a significant long-term cause of the UK economic crisis."The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader asked when the prime minister will "finally see reality."In his address to the Commons, Blackford called the EU exit the “elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront.”Sunak, in response, said he was "proud to support Brexit" as it was the "right thing" for the UK and gives back "control of our borders."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers

18 HOURS AGO