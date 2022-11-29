Read full article on original website
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: November 27th To December 3rd, 2022
The week ahead is going to be emotionally intense. Mars retrograde in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius harmonize on November 28th, creating a dominant atmosphere in relationships that urges people to take control of matters and each other. Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde while aspecting Saturn on November 29th, which can lead to tremendous fights. So take care to step back from having to win the battle in order to prevent fallout.
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 11/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't rock the boat - no matter how insulted you feel. You're close to getting what you want and can withstand a little ego bruising. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's time to hold a prospective buyer or client's feet to the fire. The last thing you need is to be kept hanging. Give this person twenty-four hours to make a decision.
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
boldsky.com
Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Nov. 28 through Dec. 4
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Mars, the planet of energy and action, has been in retrograde since Oct. 30 and will continue until Jan. 12, 2023. If you are an air sign or have air placements in your chart, you may have noticed there have been delays in productivity and ambition. You may have gone through a period of burnout, but Mars trine Saturn Nov. 28, so you will feel wide awake and self disciplined again. If this hasn’t been enough good news, the new moon Nov. 23 took place in the lucky sign of Sagittarius, favoring new experiences and confidence. Have fun, and continue to shine bright.
TODAY.com
December 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements. Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct...
Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
suggest.com
November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Bustle
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2022
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 29, 2022. The moon is in friendly Aquarius for much of the day. When la luna is in this group-oriented sign, it usually marks a good time for socializing and connecting with others. However, with Mercury stationed in candid Sagittarius making an opposition to fussy Mars in Gemini towards the second half of the day, you might find that the vibe feels more argumentative than friendly.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – November 25, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
NYLON
Your December 2022 Horoscope Fuels The Reboot
All hail Sagittarius, the sign of ostentatious, foolhardy leaps into the unknown! Timed perfectly to the centaur’s season is the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a financial, ethical, and human rights funhouse carnival that’s too big to fail, no matter how many billions of dollars or infinite hours of unpaid migrant labor it gobbles up. But who said this was a sign for subtlety?
brytfmonline.com
Signs that are jealous even of their own shadow
HThere are those who say that love and jealousy go hand in hand. Theories aside, the fact is that some signs of uncontrolled jealousy are noticed. See below who are jealous of the Zodiacs, according to an article from the Metro World News portal:. 1st Pisces (February 20 – March...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Bustle
Your Happiest Day Of The Holiday Season, According To Your Zodiac Sign
For many, the brief few weeks between Thanksgiving and the New Year can often feel like a hot mess. But those who rely on the stars can attest that astrology can guide you through any holiday moment — like meeting your partner’s parents or chaotic family dinners — by telling you how the planets are impacting you. Between the pressure of getting the perfect gift for your bestie and getting sidetracked by Mars retrograde, it doesn’t hurt to kick off the festive vibes by knowing your zodiac sign’s happiest day of the holiday season.
Aries—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into Your Power, so Don’t Give Up Now
There’s a whole world out there to explore and your Aries horoscope for December 2022 wants you to spread your reach far and wide. Sagittarius season is lighting a fire in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, opening your eyes to greater depths and deeper experiences. Your increasing wanderlust and desire to see the world may leave you frustrated with things at home. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your third house of communication and close friends on December 1, you may feel tangled in a web of drama and ready to *finally* say your piece. Chances are,...
Taurus—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Stand Up For Yourself, Even if That Scares You
Your Taurus horoscope for December 2022 starts off on a passionate, but intense note. Sagittarius season is underway, bringing the sun to your eighth house of death and rebirth. And although this may coincide with the shedding of skin and the letting go of outdated attachments, it’s also healing you in ways you never knew you needed. However, Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini in your second house of pride and ownership on December 1, which may shine a light on ways you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. If someone is taking more than you’ve offered and...
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
