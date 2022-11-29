Read full article on original website
Kait 8
2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off Thursday
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more high school basketball this weekend. The 2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off on Thursday. Blytheville hosts the boys hoops showcase, Paragould, Manila, & Rivercrest will be the other NEA teams in action. All games are played at Chickasaw Arena. 2nd Chickasaw Classic.
Kait 8
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Mississippi Valley State Thursday night
Arkansas State (4-3) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-7) - Thursday, December 1st - First National Bank Arena. Including ties, seven different players have led A-State in scoring in the seven games played. The Red Wolves had two true freshmen start against Bethel the first such game with two or more true freshmen starters for an A-State team since Feb. 15, 2020 at Texas State (Caleb Fields and Antwon Jackson).
Kait 8
Dec. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
Kait 8
Arkansas State football earns 2022 postseason honors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football had a losing season, but Red Wolves are earning national accolades for individual performance. RB Johnnie Lang (PFF All-American 2nd Team) - Lang led the Sun Belt and FBS with 886 kick return yards. He had a 98 yard kickoff return for a...
Kait 8
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pizza, a Jonesboro restaurant will be serving ramen. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of Hokkaido Ramen House have leased the former Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint location, 2203 Red Wolf Blvd. According to the news release,...
Arkansas bicycle route added to national system; Here’s how to find it
Arkansas just gained a cycling breakthrough as a 177.5-mile stretch through the state was added to the U.S. Bicycle Route system.
Kait 8
Wynne football coach not returning
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in a meeting earlier Monday night. The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced in the meeting, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program. Paschal will be moved to the ALE building and this will be his final year at Wynne.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
Kait 8
Recent upgrades have Craighead Forest looking ‘lit’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers and visitors to Jonesboro’s Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Rd., should light up when they see the city’s latest upgrades. Jonesboro Parks and Recreation announced this week that it had completed several new additions to the park, including adding lights to trees on the walking trail near Access 6 and the band shell.
Kait 8
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
Small plane crashes at Batesville airport
A small plane crashed Tuesday night at the Batesville airport, but no word yet on injuries.
Kait 8
Porch Pirates on the prowl
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Christmas approaches the amount of online orders skyrockets. With many living busy lives, packages are left awaiting their rightful owner on the doorstep. In one Jonesboro neighborhood, multiple people had their packages stolen, right off their porches. “More irreplaceable or harder to get back or...
Kait 8
Ritter completes $12.5 million network upgrade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will affect numerous rural communities in Northeast Arkansas. According to a news release from the Jonesboro-based company, the upgrade was a “comprehensive overhaul of the company’s network,” affecting 45 communities and nearly 24,000 residential internet customers.
Kait 8
New gas station opens in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Fill it up while you can. There is a new gas station in Osceola. Jordan’s Kwik Stop opened at 4365 West Keiser Avenue Tuesday. The store handed out prizes, free gifts, and even had a good deal on gas for its grand opening. This is...
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas
MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman, and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said. Killed at home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright, and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages […]
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
Kait 8
Newport Workforce Center goes mobile
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson County find employment. The ADWS announced Thursday, Dec. 1, its Mobile Workforce Center would be in the Village Mall parking lot, 2301 McClain St. in Newport, every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
