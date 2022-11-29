Read full article on original website
Elizabethton Police investigating early morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
Man accused in head-on crash with THP cruiser previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide
ELIZABETHTON — A man who pleaded guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend. A preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges...
Investigators identify suspect in Dollar General fires
NORTON – Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.
JCPD seeks public's help in weekend shooting investigation
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Sunday. According to the JCPD, an orange vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Status hearing set next month in 'Killer Clown' case
ABINDGON — An Abingdon woman accused of dressing up as a clown and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married is expected to return to court before Christmas in Florida. Shelia Keen-Warren, who was arrested near her home in Southwest Virginia in 2017 — 27 years...
Kingsport couple found dead in their home from gunshot wounds
KINGSPORT — A married Kingsport couple in their mid-60s were found dead in their home Tuesday morning, and police said the two died from gunshots. In a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Police Chief Dale Phipps said patrol officers and detectives “responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member” shortly after 9 a.m.
WCSO apprehends fugitive from Wisconsin
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Wisconsin during a routine traffic stop. Robert Daniel Beck, 33 of Madison, Wisconsin, is wanted on a full extradition parole violation from Wisconsin, where he was charged with aggravated battery (intended great bodily harm), habitual criminality/strangulation and suffocation, and habitual criminality/bail jumping-felony, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff's department. The caller states they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
New trial date set for man accused of shooting Norton police chief
WISE — A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane in May 2021. James D. Buckland, 37, sat quietly during a short hearing Monday in which Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Baker signed an order moving his trial from Jan. 31 to April 24-May 4, 2023.
Demolish or leave alone? Wise County officials waiting for Appalachia High School building assessment
APPALACHIA - Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that doing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material present in the structure.
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 30
Nov. 30, 1916: The Johnson City Comet queried readers, “Do you know that your home newspaper always needs your help, and that if you were half as loyal to your home paper as your home paper is to you the home paper would prosper. Now let every true loyal citizen support his home paper, and let us add every true loyal citizen will support this paper.”
Isaiah 117 House holds community event in Hawkins County to raise awareness as they prepare to break ground
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Hari Puranik
GASTONIA, NC - Hari Puranik of Gastonia, NC and previously of Johnson City, TN, passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2022. Hari was born in the village of Aundh, Satara District, India in 1928 when the country was still under British colonial rule. Aundh was a self-governing princely state, and he often recalled his childhood there as being poor in monetary terms but rich in happiness. As Brahmins, his family was given a large farm and he often shared memories of playing there, in the palace and around the local temples.
How Johnson City prepares for snow
Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City’s Public Works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City’s Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about...
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Salvation Army emergency shelter bursting at seems since August
Even as cold weather has moved in, the Salvation Army shelter has been full for the last five months, officials said. "The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night," Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.
Washington County commissioners reject settlement to bitcoin lawsuit
The Washington County Commission voted Monday to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. At the same time, several commissioners indicated they would like to see the county continue its efforts to settle the litigation.
Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children
Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, is in urgent need of community donations to help fund its upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event. C4K is a name that many folks in the community recognize due to its outreach and care for students in Johnson City. The year the agency has expanded into Washington County and Bristol and is asking for community help in funding Shopping for Others.
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continues to celebrate the coming of Christmas, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday from 3-5 p.m., the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park. There will be plenty of cartoon characters, including...
