GASTONIA, NC - Hari Puranik of Gastonia, NC and previously of Johnson City, TN, passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2022. Hari was born in the village of Aundh, Satara District, India in 1928 when the country was still under British colonial rule. Aundh was a self-governing princely state, and he often recalled his childhood there as being poor in monetary terms but rich in happiness. As Brahmins, his family was given a large farm and he often shared memories of playing there, in the palace and around the local temples.

