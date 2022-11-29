Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience
The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Three observations: Sabres escape Detroit with shootout win
The Buffalo Sabres were back on the road Wednesday night on a short one-game road-trip against the Detroit Red Wings. The Sabres looked to bounce back after a tough loss to Tampa Bay on Monday
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
Yardbarker
Flyers built to fight, not pushed around under Tortorella
Don’t let anyone fool you. Fighting in hockey isn’t something of a bygone era. It’s very much alive and well. Serving the same purposes that range from settling a feud between players to kickstarting the lineup with newfound energy, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t shied away from the old tried-and-true black-and-blue.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Sabres survive in Detroit
Despite holding a 4-1 edge with 13:09 to play, it took a shootout for the Buffalo Sabres to defeat the Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Natural Regression Is Cruel but Necessary
The New York Rangers have been unable to maintain the magic of last season into 2022-23, struggling to hold leads, suffering from inconsistency and obviously lacking the confidence that carried them to within two wins of the Stanley Cup Final last spring. Surely, the time for serious soul-searching has arrived.
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
