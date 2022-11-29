Read full article on original website
Related
Photos show the true scale of the anti-COVID protests sweeping China
Frustration with the Chinese government's COVID-19 restrictions has reached a boiling point, leading to the largest protests since Tiananmen Square.
CNBC
People in China are losing patience with Covid controls as protests break out
China has had stringent Covid controls in place for nearly three years and it will be a process for it to get out of its current situation and reopen. CNBC's Evelyn Cheng reports.
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document was shared online after demonstrators used blank sheets of paper to protest the Chinese government's restrictive 'zero-COVID' policy.
China to punish internet users for 'liking' posts in crackdown after zero-Covid protests
Internet users in China will soon be held liable for liking posts deemed illegal or harmful, sparking fears that the world's second largest economy plans to control social media like never before.
Protests in China Hand the U.S. an Opportunity. Will We Take Advantage? | Opinion
With his "zero COVID" policy spurring China's largest anti-government protests in more than three decades, Xi Jinping now faces the challenge of maintaining his legitimacy not just at home but abroad.
Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up
US President Joe Biden is monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as rallies popped up in solidarity around the United States. Around the United States, notably on university campuses, rallies sprang up Monday in support of the protests in China.
US News and World Report
Two Chinese Cities Ease COVID Curbs After Protests Spread
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -The giant Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced an easing of COVID curbs on Wednesday, a day after demonstrators in southern Guangzhou clashed with police amid a string of protests against the world's toughest coronavirus restrictions. The demonstrations, which spread over the weekend to Shanghai, Beijing and...
Protests erupt in China over COVID restrictions
Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration is receiving backlash from Chinese citizens over new COVID lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored.Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation, . “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken...
China’s mass protests are overwhelming its censorship systems
China’s infamous internet police can’t keep up with the massive volume of videos unmasking the unrest in the secretive nation — as fed-up residents protest the government’s draconian COVID lockdown rules. The feared censorship regime can’t take down footage of the heated demonstrations fast enough — while crafty protestors are also using tricks to evade their systems, the New York Times reported Wednesday. “This is a decisive breach of the big silence,” Xiao Qiang, a researcher on internet freedom at the University of California, Berkeley, told the publication. Videos of demonstrators clashing with police, or holding up black sheets of paper...
BBC
China signals ease in Covid policy after mass protests
China has signalled a shift in its Covid stance as it moves to ease some virus restrictions despite high daily case numbers. Dozens of districts in Shanghai and Guangzhou, cities that have seen rising cases, were released from lockdown measures on Thursday. The country's vice-premier also announced that the country...
China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near records, after anger over the world's toughest curbs morphed into protests across the country.
China eases virus controls amid effort to head off protests
BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world’s most stringent COVID measures and head off more protests. Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically explosive demand that leader Xi Jinping resign, the streets of major cities have been quiet in the face of a crackdown that has been largely out of sight. Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other major cities announced they were easing testing requirements and controls on movement. In some areas, markets and bus service reopened. A newspaper reported Beijing, the capital, has begun allowing some people with the virus to isolate at home, avoiding crowded quarantine centers that have prompted complaints. The government didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation. But many of the rules that brought people into the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other cities remain in force. The death of former leader Jiang Zemin this week could provide another opportunity for crowds to gather and potentially protest.
China responds to rare protests with a security "crackdown"
Beijing — The federal agency in charge of China's law enforcement authorities, including the police, issued a stern warning Tuesday calling for a "crackdown" against "hostile forces and infiltrative activities" just days after unprecedented demonstrations over the country's intense anti-COVID-19 measures bubbled up in more than 10 cities. Public protests in China's tightly controlled society are incredibly rare, but last weekend people not only took to the streets to voice their frustration over the draconian "zero-COVID" policy of President Xi Jinping, but they called for him to step down over it. The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission said it...
China's security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat.
BBC
A quick guide to China’s white paper protests
Protests have spread across China over the weekend, but if you've not been following the story, it might seem they've come from nowhere. Here's what you need to know. At the weekend, large crowds took to the streets in cities including Shanghai and the capital Beijing, demanding changes to the Chinese government's harsh Covid rules.
China's Lockdown Protests Spread to Cities and Campuses Across the US
Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students...
marketplace.org
China’s protesters are angry about more than just zero-COVID
People in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou clashed with police overnight, in the latest protest against the country’s strict zero-tolerance for COVID policy. Footage online showed cops in full hazmat suits clutching riot shields to protect themselves from debris lobbed by protesters. Unrest has broken out in several...
Comments / 0