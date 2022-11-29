Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Here is the 2022 Journal Super 7 Watch List
As the high school basketball season gets underway this week, we'll begin unveiling our preview content, including watch lists and Super 7 selections, in the coming days. With the help of coaches ― and factoring past accomplishments, potential and team success ― we've compiled watch lists to highlight some of the area's returning standouts and others who could be poised for breakout seasons. These athletes also will be in consideration for our 2022-23 Super 7, which tabs the top seven local players entering this season. That will be announced next week.
EGMS basketball set for season opener
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The 2022-23 Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Knights Varsity Boys’ Basketball team consists of 11 players. The team will open the season at Shady Spring Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Chapmanville Middle School Showcase. The post EGMS basketball set for season opener appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Kait 8
2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off Thursday
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more high school basketball this weekend. The 2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off on Thursday. Blytheville hosts the boys hoops showcase, Paragould, Manila, & Rivercrest will be the other NEA teams in action. All games are played at Chickasaw Arena. 2nd Chickasaw Classic.
Tuesday Night Middle School Basketball, Westwood and Tullahoma West
Middle school basketballers were on the court on Tuesday night as the Tullahoma West Bobcats hosted the Rockets from Manchester’s Westwood Middle. In the girls’ game the Lady Rockets improved to 11-1 overall as the slipped past the Lady Bobcats 41-29. The third quarter was when Westwood was able to pull away by outscoring Tullahoma West 16-3.
