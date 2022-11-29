As the high school basketball season gets underway this week, we'll begin unveiling our preview content, including watch lists and Super 7 selections, in the coming days. With the help of coaches ― and factoring past accomplishments, potential and team success ― we've compiled watch lists to highlight some of the area's returning standouts and others who could be poised for breakout seasons. These athletes also will be in consideration for our 2022-23 Super 7, which tabs the top seven local players entering this season. That will be announced next week.

