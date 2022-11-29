ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Poughkeepsie Journal

Girls basketball: Here is the 2022 Journal Super 7 Watch List

As the high school basketball season gets underway this week, we'll begin unveiling our preview content, including watch lists and Super 7 selections, in the coming days. With the help of coaches ― and factoring past accomplishments, potential and team success ― we've compiled watch lists to highlight some of the area's returning standouts and others who could be poised for breakout seasons. These athletes also will be in consideration for our 2022-23 Super 7, which tabs the top seven local players entering this season. That will be announced next week.
The West Virginia Daily News

EGMS basketball set for season opener

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The 2022-23 Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Knights Varsity Boys’ Basketball team consists of 11 players. The team will open the season at Shady Spring Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Chapmanville Middle School Showcase. The post EGMS basketball set for season opener appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
SHADY SPRING, WV
Kait 8

2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off Thursday

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more high school basketball this weekend. The 2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off on Thursday. Blytheville hosts the boys hoops showcase, Paragould, Manila, & Rivercrest will be the other NEA teams in action. All games are played at Chickasaw Arena. 2nd Chickasaw Classic.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy