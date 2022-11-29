Read full article on original website
Central Wisconsin axe throwers to compete for world championship this weekend
PLOVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The World Axe Throwing Championships are being held in Appleton this weekend. Many of the throwers gathered in Plover for final practice rounds. “You’re going up against the best,” said Chris Adams, a championship contestant from Plover. “It’s really good to get that pressure feeling on now before we head over there.”
Pedestrian Killed in Marathon County Crash Monday
TOWN OF EASTON, WI (WSAU) — Officers have released the name of the 31-year-old woman who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec of Marshfield was struck as she was walking in the southbound lane of County Road J near the intersection with County Road Z.
Not Guilty Plea for Man Accused of Aggressive Grandparent Scam in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man accused of duping thousands of dollars from several residents in Marathon County and elsewhere in Central Wisconsin has entered a not guilty plea to charges of theft and false representation. William Comfort is facing three felony counts for theft of between $10,000...
Wausau Man Facing Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 36-year-old Wausau man is one of two people arrested in connection with a meth ring. Devin Needham is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday. A second man, 30-year-old Ari Lor of Appelton, was also indicted.
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
Names Released in Fatal Portage County Shooting
TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident in Amherst. The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks. Officers say he was visiting a relative in the home on Yellow Brick Road at about 12:30 AM Sunday.
Wausau Man Enters Plea In Son’s Drug Death
WAUSAU WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Wausau man facing reckless homicide charges in the death of his son has entered a no contest plea to the charge. Roderick Schultz, 55, entered that plea in Marathon County Court on Monday to one count of first-degree reckless homicide while delivering drugs. A second reckless homicide charge, along with a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, were dropped but read in.
Lavergne Sentenced for Taking Vehicle, Drug Charges Dismissed
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who jumped from a second-story hotel window as officers were confronting him regarding a drug investigation has been given a withheld probation sentence for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Lawrence Lavergne was in court on Monday where he entered...
