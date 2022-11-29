Summer airport chaos ahead as workers promise to strike next week over 'unacceptable' risk to passengers

Passengers flying in, out or around Australia next Friday have been warned to expect delays and cancellations as airport firefighters working at all major destinations gear up for a four-hour strike.

Airport firefighters have been in negotiations with Airservices Australia for the past 12 months, with the aviation branch of the United Firefighters Union calling for more staff, better pay and a safer working environment.

The union is asking for a 15 per cent pay increase over a four-year period after they were given a one per cent increase in 2020 and no increase in 2021, but said the strike was more about safety.

If their demands are not met, firefighters at all 27 airports across Australia will stop work at 6am on December 9 until 10am.

Airport firefighters will walk off the tarmac around the nation next Friday for four hours potentially delaying and cancelling flights (Pictured, Airport firefighters at Melbourne Airport)

United Firefighters Union's aviation branch secretary Wes Garrett told the Sydney Morning Herald they were sorry they needed to strike.

'We understand that this will be extremely disruptive for Australia's air travellers and aviation firefighters sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,' Garrett said.

'But for over a year now, the safety of air travellers has been consistently put at risk each time they board an aircraft because we don't have enough aviation firefighters to protect them if their plane crashes or catches fire, and that's not acceptable.'

Airservices Australia started a voluntary retirement scheme in October of last year, resulting in around 100 firefighters leaving the industry.

The company previously denied any shortage of airport firefighters at any major Australian airport, and accused the union of using customer safety as a bargaining tool.

The Airservices website states that the Australia's Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Service adheres to strict international key performance indicator's including 'being able to respond to an aircraft incident at either end of a runway within three minutes'.

There are currently 753 airport firefighters stationed at Australia's 27 busiest airports, with staff available 24/7.

Passengers could face more disruptions getting onto flights after months of delays and cancellations due to staff shortages (Pictured, queues of people at Sydney Domestic Airport)

The potential disruption comes after months of flight delays and cancellations due to airport staff shortages that have left passengers grounded and dismayed.

Friday could be the first of many strikes, with the Fair Work Commission granting the union the ability to strike over the Christmas and New Year period January 1.

The summer holiday period is the busiest period for aviation, with 2.8 million domestic passengers flying on more than 45,000 flights throughout December last year.