Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Woodside continues to look for ways to expand in Gulf of Mexico
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Woodside Energy Group, Australia’s top independent gas producer, is continuing to hunt for opportunities to expand in the Gulf of Mexico following its takeover of BHP Group’s assets there, Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said on Thursday. “We will continue to look at...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Airbus CEO says partners converging towards FCAS fighter deal
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday partners in a future European fighter were converging towards contractual agreements on the next phase of the Franco-German-Spanish project.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas.
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
104.1 WIKY
Altice to keep Suddenlink business after strategic review
(Reuters) – Broadband service operator Altice USA Inc said on Thursday it would keep Suddenlink, its regional internet and cable business, after a review. Shares of Altice were down about 2% in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
104.1 WIKY
Philippines central bank ready to adjust policy settings amid resilient economy
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines central bank has policy flexibility given a resilient economy and stands ready to adjust interest rates to bring inflation back to target, its governor said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation’s sound economy provided the central bank flexibility “to manoeuvre as it acts to...
Octopus takeover of Bulb faces delay after rivals seek judicial review
The takeover of collapsed bailed-out energy supplier Bulb by rival Octopus faces further delays after three rival companies launched judicial review proceedings, arguing that there are “significant concerns” over a possible £1bn government-funded “dowry”. Octopus agreed to buy Bulb out of a special government-handled administration...
Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘hiding out’ in Tokyo with his family, say reports
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has been reportedly hiding in central Tokyo with his family for nearly six months after Beijing's crackdown on the country's technology sector.The founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, who was once the richest man in China, has been rarely seen in public since he criticised Chinese regulators for having a "pawnshop mentality" towards tech companies at a Shanghai summit two years ago.His remarks followed an expansive crackdown by the Xi Jinping government on the private sector, with two of his companies Ant and Alibaba facing a series of regulatory obstacles. Regulators called off Ant’s $37bn initial...
rigzone.com
Eni Weighs Takeover of $5B Neptune
Eni is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. Eni SpA is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a rare upstream acquisition by a European major amid the broader industry shift to renewables.
104.1 WIKY
Salesforce shares tumble after surprise exit of co-CEO Taylor
(Reuters) – Shares of Salesforce Inc sank more than 7% before the bell on Thursday after co-CEO Bret Taylor’s sudden exit caught Wall Street off guard and raised concerns about the merit in having two leaders. His departure after just a year in the role coincides with slowing...
104.1 WIKY
Canadian factory sector activity slows for fourth month
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity weakened for a fourth straight month in November as worries that the economy would slip into recession undercut demand, but the pace of contraction and a measure of inflation pressures eased, data showed on Thursday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index...
Indian billionaire Adani's firm wins bid to develop vast Mumbai slum
The real estate unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises has won the right to redevelop India's largest slum, Mumbai's Dharavi neighborhood, with a 50 billion rupee ($612 million) bid, a state official said on Tuesday.
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Largest banks would still be ringfenced, while smaller lenders might not need to follow rules
104.1 WIKY
Credit Suisse’s fund outflows may spark M&A talk – JPMorgan
ZURICH (Reuters) – Continued client outflows at Credit Suisse could spark speculation of a takeover of the embattled Swiss bank and may lead to the partial sale of its domestic unit, analysts at JPMorgan said on Thursday. Credit Suisse has reported steep outflows as wealthy clients move assets elsewhere,...
104.1 WIKY
Canadian lender CIBC posts lower profit as loan-loss provisions mount
(Reuters) – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported a slump in its fourth-quarter profit as the bank set aside larger provisions to cover potential loan defaults. The lender had an overall net profit of C$1.19 billion ($886.93 million), or C$1.26 per share, compared with C$1.44 billion, or...
Comments / 0